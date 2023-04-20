Boskalis signs on to tackle FSO Safer disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Boskalis signs on to tackle FSO Safer disaster

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/04/2023, 1:06 pm
© Supplied by BoskalisBoskalis' Ndeavour moored at a quay
Picture shows; Ndeavour. Supplied by Boskalis

Boskalis has committed to removing oil from the FSO Safer, off war-torn Yemen, under a deal with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The company, working through its SMIT Salvage unit, will remove around 1 million barrels of oil from the FSO. It will transfer the oil to a modern tanker.

“We are extremely delighted that these efforts and the perseverance of the UN to raise the necessary funds has brought us to this agreement,” said Boskalis CEO Peter Berdowski. “Following a long planning period, our salvage experts are keen to get to work and to remove the oil from the Safer.”

Boskalis has been involved in plans for the FSO Safer since 2021. Berdowski expressed his gratitude to a number of UN states, including the Netherlands, which had “played a prominent role”.

“The Boskalis vessel Ndeavor will depart tomorrow from the port of Rotterdam stocked with all the necessary salvage equipment and I wish the crew all the success in this important mission.”

The multi-purpose support vessel Ndeavour should arrive in Djibouti within about three weeks. Once there, the crew will make final preparations before moving to Yemen. The FSO is 50 km northeast of the port of Hodeida.

The first phase will involve an inspection of the vessel and its cargo, with a particular focus on safety. The FSO has not had any maintenance since 2015.

Once SMIT declares the vessel safe, a VLCC will come alongside the FSO and SMIT will carry out the ship-to-ship transfer.

Once it has transferred the oil, SMIT will then clean the FSO’s tanks. It will also transfer the residual water to the VLCC.

The work should take about two months, it said. Once the FSO Safer is clean and empty, it will be towed to a green shipping yard.

Preventing disaster

Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher said the FSO Safer raised the risk of an “enormous oil disaster”. A spill could create an oil slick throughout the Red Sea, endangering food supplies to Yemenis. Cleaning up the spill might cost $20 billion.

“We now have a chance to prevent that disaster,” Schreinemacher said.

“The Netherlands has worked hard to mobilize funds for the operation and now a major new step has been taken. It’s good that Dutch firm Boskalis is taking on a key role in the response. The Netherlands will continue helping the UN to bring this to a good end.”

The project still needs more funds, though. UNDP administrator Achim Steiner called for governments and companies to “step forward and help us raise the remaining $29 million required to complete this complex rescue operation”.

As of April 17, the UN had raised $99.6mn for the FSO Safer work. The UK will host a pledging conference on May 4 in an attempt to secure additional funds for the work.

Another $19mn is required for the second phase of the work.

Stiner, on April 15, said the VLCC was preparing to head to Yemen. The Nautica, which the UN bought from Euronav, is preparing to leave Singapore. It should arrive at the site by mid-May.

