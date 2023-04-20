Transocean moots offshore wind installation venture with Eneti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Transocean moots offshore wind installation venture with Eneti

By Andrew Dykes
20/04/2023, 3:13 pm
© Supplied by SeajacksSeajacks Scylla
Seajacks Scylla

The tie-up would see the pair look to convert two floating units into dedicated offshore wind installation vessels, amid a global dash for heavy lift capacity.

New York listed rig operator Transocean (NYSE:RIG) and wind installer Eneti (NYSE:NETI) announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) which would see them form a joint venture to handle foundations for offshore wind projects.

The new unit would pull on what they described as “best-in-class experience” from both firms, combining Transocean’s expertise operating a global fleet of dynamically positioned drilling rigs and Eneti’s experience installing more than 500 wind turbine foundation components.

The move would also draw on the expertise of Seajacks International – the largest owner of purpose-built self-propelled wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) – which Eneti acquired from former owners Mitsui and Marubeni in 2021.

In the past the company has undertaken a series of major transport and installation contracts at wind farms including Akita & Noshiro (Japan), Meerwind (Germany), Veja Mate (Germany), and Moray East (Scotland).

The official formation of the JV is still subject to negotiations, though both firms said they expect a final agreement would see operations performed by personnel from both Eneti and Transocean.

It would also see them commit to converting up to two floating vessels into offshore foundation installation vessels.

Upgrades to these vessels would include a 5,200-tonne crane and would provide them with the capability to carry up to six 3,500t monopile foundations with 12m diameter. Other “environmentally responsible and efficiency-enhancing operating features” may also be added.

The new venture comes amid a boom in offshore projects and a looming crunch on available heavy lift capacity for foundations and WTIVs as more and larger sites are sanctioned.

This week Havfram ordered the second of a four-vessel option contract for the construction of new WTIVs, with delivery eyed for the middle of the decade.

Reports earlier this year from analytics firm Intelatus Global Partners, suggest between £3.3bn and £6.5bn will be needed to meet international demand for such craft in the coming years – equivalent to at least 10 foundation installation vessels (WFIVs), and/or six more wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs).

