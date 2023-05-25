Adnoc Drilling orders six more hybrid rigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc Drilling orders six more hybrid rigs

The new rigs will use a high capacity battery and engine, in parallel to traditional diesel generators. As a result, Adnoc Drilling said the new units would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% in comparison with a traditional rig.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/05/2023, 11:31 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Adnoc DrillingAn Adnoc Drilling land rig in the desert
Picture shows; An Adnoc Drilling land rig . Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Adnoc Drilling Date; 30/09/2018

Adnoc Drilling has signed a deal to buy another six newbuild hybrid-power land rigs, which will be built by Honghua Golden Coast.

The $75 million deal brings Adnoc Drilling’s new rig orders for the year to 16. By the end of 2024, the company should have 142 rigs of its own.

The six rigs should begin entering Adnoc Drilling’s fleet in the second quarter of 2024. All rigs will be contributing in 2025. The new rigs are 750 HP Fast Desert Moving rigs.

“As we implement our bold fleet expansion plan, we are working to ensure that growth comes with the delivery of our decarbonization commitments,” said Adnoc Drilling CEO Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari.

He said the 16 new rigs ordered this year are “central” to the company’s decarbonisation strategy. Adnoc Drilling is committed to “support Adnoc’s target to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25% by 2030, as well as the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative”.

The new rigs will use a high capacity battery and engine, in parallel to traditional diesel generators. As a result, Adnoc Drilling said the new units would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% in comparison with a traditional rig.

Furthermore, each of the new rigs will be able to connect to the electrical grid “with minimum adjustment”.

Adnoc Drilling brought eight new land rigs into its fleet in the second half of 2022. The additions played a role in boosting onshore revenues by 11% year on year.

Honghua Golden Coast is a subsidiary of China’s Honghua Group. It has a local base in the Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts