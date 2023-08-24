ROVOP scores long-term Energean award

ROVOP has signed a long-term contract for a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with Energean, for work in the East Mediterranean.

ROVOP did not provide a value for the work, saying only that it was of high value. The work will run for five years.

“It has been an outstanding first half of the year for ROVOP and this major contract with Energean is another example of our growing international presence,” said ROVOP business development director Mark Gilmartin. “It is a testament to our people’s expertise and professionalism, and our continued commitment to high standards and safety.”

ROVOP said this was its first dedicated field support award from an exploration and production company.

The company will provide a work-class ROV on Energean’s owned Energean Star, a field support vessel. It noted the Energean Star had recently been converted from a platform supply vessel (PSV).

The vessel has now arrived at the Karish gas field, around 75 km offshore Israel. It came via Cyprus.

Milestone move

The ROV will work on a range of works for Energean. ROVOP said this would include general ROV support to “subsea survey and intervention works to support the maintenance and further development of the field”.

Gilmartin said the contract was a “real milestone” that “reflects our strategic approach to breaking into the field support ROV market”.

Energean head of subsea Lenas Mylonas welcomed the contract.

“ROVOP’s dedicated focus on standalone ROV services was a key reason behind our decision to award this contract. Energean expect a high quality, responsive contractor able to quickly change priorities, in a safe manner, and we believe ROVOP are the best positioned company to be able to do this and support us in our operations,” Mylonas said.

“We’re looking forward to a long and successful relationship with the team as we both maintain and grow the Karish Gas field.”

Energean installed a second gas export riser at Karish in March. It is working on boosting production of the FPSO with the addition of its Karish North field.