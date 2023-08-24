ROVOP scores long-term Energean award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

ROVOP scores long-term Energean award

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
24/08/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EnergeanOil tanker Seliger lifts the first liquids cargo from the Karish field via the Energean Power FPSO.
Oil tanker Seliger lifts the first liquids cargo from the Karish field via the Energean Power FPSO.

ROVOP has signed a long-term contract for a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with Energean, for work in the East Mediterranean.

ROVOP did not provide a value for the work, saying only that it was of high value. The work will run for five years.

“It has been an outstanding first half of the year for ROVOP and this major contract with Energean is another example of our growing international presence,” said ROVOP business development director Mark Gilmartin. “It is a testament to our people’s expertise and professionalism, and our continued commitment to high standards and safety.”

ROVOP said this was its first dedicated field support award from an exploration and production company.

The company will provide a work-class ROV on Energean’s owned Energean Star, a field support vessel. It noted the Energean Star had recently been converted from a platform supply vessel (PSV).

The vessel has now arrived at the Karish gas field, around 75 km offshore Israel. It came via Cyprus.

Milestone move

The ROV will work on a range of works for Energean. ROVOP said this would include general ROV support to “subsea survey and intervention works to support the maintenance and further development of the field”.

Gilmartin said the contract was a “real milestone” that “reflects our strategic approach to breaking into the field support ROV market”.

Energean head of subsea Lenas Mylonas welcomed the contract.

“ROVOP’s dedicated focus on standalone ROV services was a key reason behind our decision to award this contract. Energean expect a high quality, responsive contractor able to quickly change priorities, in a safe manner, and we believe ROVOP are the best positioned company to be able to do this and support us in our operations,” Mylonas said.

“We’re looking forward to a long and successful relationship with the team as we both maintain and grow the Karish Gas field.”

Energean installed a second gas export riser at Karish in March. It is working on boosting production of the FPSO with the addition of its Karish North field.

