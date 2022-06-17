EnQuest in hunt for new chairman as Martin Houston steps down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

EnQuest in hunt for new chairman as Martin Houston steps down

North Sea operator EnQuest is searching for a new chairman after incumbent Martin Houston announced his intent to step down.
By Allister Thomas
17/06/2022, 7:49 am Updated: 17/06/2022, 7:49 am
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest chairman
EnQuest chairman Martin Houston.

EnQuest said Mr Houston, who took on the non-executive role in October of 2019, has decided to focus on his other business interests.

A search is now on for a new chairman, led by senior independent director Howard Paver.

EnQuest praised Mr Houston’s leadership and work to progress the company’s strategic objectives.

In particular, it pointed to his role in reducing net debt, which stood at $1.2bn at the end of 2021, its lowest since 2014.

Mr Houston also brought “greater diversity of gender, background and skills to the board” through a series of non-executive director recruitments.

On stepping down, Mr Houston said: “I have much enjoyed leading the EnQuest Board, but now is the right time to focus on my wider portfolio of companies in the sector.

“Over the last three years, EnQuest has made significant progress, despite the challenges of the pandemic and commodity price volatility. With a strengthened and diversified Board, I believe EnQuest is well positioned for the next phase of its journey.”

The timing of Mr Houston’s departure will be confirmed once a successor has been recruited, EnQuest said.

CEO Amjad Bseisu said: “On behalf of the Board and the management team, I would like to thank Martin for his diligent contribution to EnQuest.

“With his extensive experience and industry knowledge, he has provided valuable support to EnQuest during the difficult years spanning the pandemic.”

Mr Paver, who is leading the search for a new chairman, added: “”On behalf of the Board, I thank Martin for his strong, principled, leadership in a period of challenge and change, both for EnQuest and our industry.

“Martin has focused resolutely on serving the interests of all our shareholders.”

