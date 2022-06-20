Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has issued a letter to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, it has been reported, slamming the “seriously flawed” windfall tax.

The Guardian reports that Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook sent the document calling on the Chancellor to urgently revise proposals for the levy, ahead of the government hoping for draft legislation in early July.

She also asked the Chancellor to implement a sunset clause of 2023, rather than 2025 as previously mooted by Sunak.