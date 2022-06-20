Equinor has dismissed “speculation” suggesting it has “threatened to abandon” the £4.5bn Rosebank project due to the UK windfall tax.
The Telegraph story states the Norwegian state-owned energy firm is reconsidering its plan for the West of Shetland project, citing an unnamed industry source.
They claimed that “Equinor has privately said that it’s under review, but they’ve not done so publicly”.
