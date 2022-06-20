Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Equinor has dismissed “speculation” suggesting it has “threatened to abandon” the £4.5bn Rosebank project due to the UK windfall tax.

The Telegraph story states the Norwegian state-owned energy firm is reconsidering its plan for the West of Shetland project, citing an unnamed industry source.

They claimed that “Equinor has privately said that it’s under review, but they’ve not done so publicly”.