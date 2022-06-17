Centurion Group forecasting a solid 2022 after reversing losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas

Centurion Group forecasting a solid 2022 after reversing losses

Energy services firm Centurion Group reversed major year on year losses to finish 2021 on a solid financial footing.
By Hamish Penman
17/06/2022, 5:38 pm
Centurion Specialist Services
Centurion Group chief executive Fernando Assing

And the company is forecasting an “even stronger year to come”, based on the initial figures for the start of 2022.

In its full year 2021 results, Centurion posted pre-tax profits of $12.9 million, compared to losses of $35m in 2020.

Revenue increased by 35% to $398.4m, up from $295m in 2020, during a year “significant strategic progress” for the Dyce-headquartered company.

That has been augmented by a “strong start to 2022”, with revenue and adjusted ebitda for the first quarter of the year ahead of Q1 2021 by 71% and 75% respectively.

And the firm anticipates that higher levels of activity in end markets will continue through the remainder of the year.

Centurion has continued its acquisition spree from 2021, acquiring Canlift Crane, RMEC Group and Trido Energy Services in recent months.

And while the “macro-economic environment remains challenging”, the company believes it is “well positioned to enhance its position as a global leader” in the supply of rental, infrastructure and support services to the energy industry.

Fernando Assing, chief executive of Centurion, said: “I am very pleased with the significant financial and strategic progress we made in 2021 and the very encouraging results achieved in Q1 2022, which may suggest an even stronger year to come.

“We have delivered a strong financial performance, further improved our liquidity and have implemented our acquisition strategy with a number of exciting acquisitions which have expanded our product and service offering into more technical and environmentally sustainable offerings. The progress made across our various businesses reflects our people’s ambition, dedication and commitment to sustainable growth. We will continue to pursue acquisition targets and to explore opportunities in new geographies and new products and services on a selective basis.

“We remain committed to helping our clients and partners achieve their commercial and sustainability goals. The Group’s diverse range of capabilities coupled with its global footprint presents a good platform for further growth and we are excited by the opportunities ahead.”

