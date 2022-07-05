Dana Petroleum appoints new COO from EnQuest

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

North Sea oil and gas firm Dana Petroleum has announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer.

Andy Duncanson joins the Aberdeen-headquartered company from London-listed operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ), where he held the position of upstream director.

During his career he has held a number of other roles in the oil and gas industry, including as head of operations in Qatar and Copenhagen for Maersk Oil.

He also spent time leading BG’s domestic business in Australia, and as an offshore installation manager (OIM) with supermajor Shell.

Mr Duncanson said: “This is a really interesting and exciting opportunity. It’s a privilege to be taking over from Eiko van Dalen and I can’t wait to get started”.

Mr Duncanson will be responsible for all Dana Petroleum’s operations in the UK, Egypt and the Netherlands, and will take up his new role in mid-August.

His appointment follows the decision by current COO Eiko van Dalen to return to the Netherlands and assume the role of country manager.

Jongwoo Kim, chief executive of Dana Petroleum, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Andy to Dana. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will make a major contribution to the success of the company in the coming years”.

Dana Petroleum

Dana Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Korea National Oil Company (KNOC).

It was formed in 1994 by North Sea stalwart Tom Cross – now executive chairman at Parkmead Group – who led the company as chief executive until its sale to KNOC in 2010.

Dana Petroleum operates the North Sea Bittern field, which Tailwind Energy recently announced it had boosted production from.

A well intervention programme was carried out at the project, 64.63% owned by Tailwind, which has managed the subsurface programme.

Dana Petroleum also has a 50% stake in Harbour Energy’s Tolmount Field, which achieved first gas earlier this year after a number of delays.

Kellas Midstream struck an innovative infrastructure deal with Dana Petroleum to jointly build and own the platform and export pipeline Tolmount.

The platform for the North Sea scheme was built at Rosetti Marino’s yard in Ravenna, Italy, and installed in October 2020 using Dutch firm Heerema’s Sleipner heavy lift vessel.