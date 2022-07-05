Dana Petroleum appoints new COO from EnQuest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dana Petroleum appoints new COO from EnQuest

North Sea oil and gas firm Dana Petroleum has announced the appointment of a new chief operating officer.
By Hamish Penman
06/07/2022, 12:01 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumDana Petroleum COO EnQuest
Andy Duncanson

Andy Duncanson joins the Aberdeen-headquartered company from London-listed operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ), where he held the position of upstream director.

During his career he has held a number of other roles in the oil and gas industry, including as head of operations in Qatar and Copenhagen for Maersk Oil.

He also spent time leading BG’s domestic business in Australia, and as an offshore installation manager (OIM) with supermajor Shell.

Mr Duncanson said: “This is a really interesting and exciting opportunity. It’s a privilege to be taking over from Eiko van Dalen and I can’t wait to get started”.

Mr Duncanson will be responsible for all Dana Petroleum’s operations in the UK, Egypt and the Netherlands, and will take up his new role in mid-August.

His appointment follows the decision by current COO Eiko van Dalen to return to the Netherlands and assume the role of country manager.

Dana Petroleum CEO
Jongwoo Kim

Jongwoo Kim, chief executive of Dana Petroleum, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Andy to Dana. He brings a wealth of experience to the role and will make a major contribution to the success of the company in the coming years”.

Dana Petroleum

Dana Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Korea National Oil Company (KNOC).

It was formed in 1994 by North Sea stalwart Tom Cross – now executive chairman at Parkmead Group – who led the company as chief executive until its sale to KNOC in 2010.

Dana Petroleum operates the North Sea Bittern field, which Tailwind Energy recently announced it had boosted production from.

A well intervention programme was carried out at the project, 64.63% owned by Tailwind, which has managed the subsurface programme.

Dana Petroleum also has a 50% stake in Harbour Energy’s Tolmount Field, which achieved first gas earlier this year after a number of delays.

Kellas Midstream struck an innovative infrastructure deal with Dana Petroleum to jointly build and own the platform and export pipeline Tolmount.

The platform for the North Sea scheme was built at Rosetti Marino’s yard in Ravenna, Italy, and installed in October 2020 using Dutch firm Heerema’s Sleipner heavy lift vessel.

