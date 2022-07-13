Council will have final say on any changes to Piper Alpha gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Council will have final say on any changes to Piper Alpha gardens

Aberdeen City Council has made clear it will have the final say over any proposed changes to memorial gardens in Aberdeen, as it consults with survivors and families affected by the Piper Alpha disaster.
By Andrew Dykes
13/07/2022, 3:13 pm Updated: 13/07/2022, 3:37 pm
Piper Alpha memorial service at the memorial gardens at Hazlehead Park on Tuesday 6th July 2021.

Following a meeting on Wednesday, Council staff agreed to meet with all relevant parties, including trade union representatives, over plans to redesign the North Sea Memorial Gardens in Hazlehead Park, which includes the famous Piper Alpha monument at its heart.

It was also agreed that as part of the formal process, any proposed changes to the gardens would be subject to consultation, and all planning approvals and any final decision on the future of the memorial and the gardens would be made by the Council.

The Pound for Piper Memorial Trust announced plans for a £500,000 redesign of the gardens in May.

Under its proposals, a larger area would be created around the famous monument, allowing for a 360-degree view and improved access.

Seating would also be upgraded, and more than a dozen benches would be added, as well as information boards detailing the history and legacy of Piper Alpha and the work of the trust.

The Trust hopes the redesign will support the future of the gardens and reflect its long-term purpose to ensure that the monument and gardens are maintained to a high standard for years to come.

However, public engagement around the plans prompted a number of comments, both for and against.

Some raised concerns over a lack of consultation with families affected by the tragedy, and on 6 June a petition with more than 5,000 signatures titled ‘Stop the redesign and renaming of the Piper Alpha Memorial Garden’ was received by the City Council.

A report submitted to the Council noted that the Piper Alpha Memorial and the North Sea Memorial Rose Garden are of “huge significance” to those affected by the Piper Alpha disaster, and to the people of Aberdeen.

It added that the Council “recognises the importance of fully consulting on any proposal to ensure all voices are heard, as part of any decision-making process.”

During a meeting with the Trust on Wednesday, the Council unanimously agreed to meeting with representatives and families to consult on the plans.

The results will be reported back to delivery committee in August 2022, along with a cost estimate and funding options for the planting of the rose beds as an interim measure.

The report made clear that there has been “no discussion” between the Pound for Piper Memorial Trust and Aberdeen City Council on “rebranding or renaming” the memorial or the gardens, and “no final decision” has been made on the garden redesign.

Pound for Piper Trust Chairman, Steve Rae, confirmed that the Trust looks forward to having the opportunity to meet with the Council to discuss the proposed re-design project.

Mr Rae said he was delighted that the Council recognises, as the Trust always has, the need for consultation to involve all stakeholder groups.

Last week marked the 34th anniversary of the 1988 North Sea disaster which claimed the lives of 167 people.

The event was marked with a service at the Memorial Gardens, attended by around 70 people and led by oil and gas chaplain Reverend Gordon Craig.

