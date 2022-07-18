Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea regulator NSTA reveals £7m price tag for Aberdeen office move

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has confirmed its multi-million pound lease for office space in the prestigious Marischal Square building in Aberdeen.
By Andrew Dykes
18/07/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 18/07/2022, 7:37 am
nsta aberdeen
The Marischal Square complex, Aberdeen.

In its annual accounts published last week, the NSTA disclosed the £7.4 million lease.

It  covers a period of 15 years, the NSTA confirmed to Energy Voice – equivalent to just under £500,000 per year, with a date of entry 2 May 2022.

As the UK’s offshore oil and gas regulator, it maintains its headquarters in Aberdeen, alongside an office in Bloomsbury, London.

The new lease will see the organisation move from its current location in the AB1 Building, at 48 Huntly Street.

It comes after energy giant Shell made a high-profile move to the nearby Silver Fin building on Aberdeen’s Union Street last October from its previous HQ in Tullos.

A spokesperson for the NSTA said it expects to make the jump in late summer or early autumn.

The NSTA is largely funded by a levy on the oil and gas sector, alongside licensing fees and some limited grant funding from government.

In 2021/22, it collected just over £30m in levy payments and £2.5m in fees and charges, according to the annual report.

Where this levy funding is unspent it is returned to licence holders, with just under £4m returned via such repayments last year.

Decommissioning plans

The report also mentions the adoption of a new decommissioning cost reduction target from 2023, set to be published at the end of this year.

It comes as the sector appears poised to miss the NSTA’s current goal to reduce decom expenditure by 35% by 2023, compared with 2017 levels, amid a slow down in progress.

2021 figures put these cost reductions at around 25% so far, down from a baseline estimate of just under £60 billion to £44.6 billion last year.

Speaking at industry event last year, the regulator’s head of decommissioning Pauline Innes said: “Last year we saw signs that reductions are beginning to plateau, and [2021] figures suggest that’s continuing.

“If we keep doing the same things we may continue to see marginal savings, but it is unlikely we’ll meet the target.”

Asked whether the target was likely to be met, an NSTA spokesperson said: “The NSTA is currently in the process of finalising the Decom cost report and is therefore not yet in a position to answer to questions about specific figures.”

The latest Decom Cost Estimate Report is expected in the coming weeks, and the organisation expects to publish a full measurement of progress against the 35% target in mid-2023.

