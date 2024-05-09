North Sea oil and gas firms must “get cleaner” – regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

North Sea oil and gas firms must “get cleaner” – regulator

By Erikka Askeland
09/05/2024, 5:34 pm Updated: 09/05/2024, 5:43 pm
© Shutterstock / think4photopmethane oil gas
North Sea firms are planning to cut emissions including through venting and flaring.

North Sea oil and gas operators could invest up to £3 billion on projects aimed at cutting 32m tonnes of CO2 emissions, a new review has found.

The amount of carbon saved would be greater than that emitted by London in 2021, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has estimated.

However, fewer that half of these projects – which range from using low carbon power on platforms and eliminating routine flaring and venting – have been given the go-ahead in the form of a final investment decisions (FIDs).

This means there is “still work to do” the regulator said, as it warned the industry still faced the risk of failing to meet commitments to slash emissions without further pollution cutting measures.

Slow to decommission

NSTA also chided the industry for delays on decommissioning of wells that were due to be plugged and abandoned.

It said that compliance by North Sea operators had been “mixed” as licensees continued to request deferrals on commencing expensive projects. The body repeated warnings, initially sent in letters to decom laggards last year, that those “failing to comply will be held to account”.

north sea investment © Supplied by Kath Flannery / DCT
NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne said North Sea firms must “continue to get cleaner”.

The regulator has been showing sharper teeth in the form of imposing fines on operators that fall foul of its rules, particularly on venting and flaring – a wasteful and polluting practice that the industry has pledged to ban on a routine basis by 2030.

Pressing ahead

The regulator highlighted 14 major projects aimed at reducing CO2 pollution between now and 2030 in its annual performance review of the UK’s top 20 operators.

The NSTA said it expects the oil and gas firms to ” press ahead with all of them and come up with more emissions reduction schemes in the coming years”.

Other data revealed at its annual “Tier Zero” meeting found that UKCS production fell by 11% last year, a decline exacerbated by unplanned outages.

© Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bl
Johan Sverdrup generates about 0.67 kilograms of CO2 per barrel thanks to two subsea electrical cables that keep it running. Photographer: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

Production efficiency, a key metric which indicates how well companies are using their assets, was 77%, down one percentage point.

NSTA said the operators were “reminded of the longstanding 80% target and urged to redouble efforts to tackle root causes of the unreliability of some assets”.

They could potentially go live between 2024 and 2030 on new and existing projects, making a significant contribution to achieving the sector’s emissions reduction targets.

The NSTA has revealed its disappointment that the number of well interventions, which it says are a “cost-effective way to boost production”, fell from 450 to 402 in 2023.

Since the start of 2023, the NSTA has consented to eight oil and gas developments targeting 430 million barrels and requiring £4.4 billion of investment.

“Get cleaner”

In addition, North Sea operators are working on proposals for 14 oil and gas projects capable of yielding more than 750 million barrels. All proposals must go through an effective net zero assessment to make sure they are compatible with net zero targets.

Stuart Payne, NSTA chief executive, said: “While the argument for continued domestic production is strong, it only stands up if operations continue to get cleaner. Today we saw again the range of opportunities industry has to lower emissions and secure production. We know the UK has a world class workforce able to innovate, adapt and deliver complex technical solutions.

“Operators must routinely seek out opportunities to deliver significant emissions cuts, leaving no stone unturned. This is vital to preserve widespread support for the sector, enabling it to go after future barrels.

“Industry also needs to live up to its well decommissioning responsibilities – another threat to its credibility, which hangs in the balance. Companies who fall short will be held to account by the NSTA. We won’t back down on this priority.”

