Shell prepares to move on next Bond well following Jaws defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell prepares to move on next Bond well following Jaws defeat

Shell (LON: SHEL) is preparing to drill the latest in a series of Bond-themed prospects with its Orlov exploration well next month, as it looks to reverse a series of North Sea disappointments.
By Andrew Dykes
19/07/2022, 6:30 am Updated: 19/07/2022, 7:57 am
© Supplied by imfdb.orgGeneral Orlov and Khamal Khan in Octopussy (1983).
General Orlov and Khamal Khan in Octopussy (1983).

Shell (LON: SHEL) is preparing to drill the latest in a series of Bond-themed prospects with its Orlov exploration well next month, as it looks to reverse a series of North Sea disappointments.

The supermajor appears set to spud well 22/08a-E at the Orlov field on Licence P2377 in August.

A notice to mariners posted this week via the Kingfisher platform highlights that the Valaris 122 jack up will be at the field conducting drilling operations from 3 August as part of a single-well campaign.

According to reports following the Petex conference last year, the well is targeting a Fulmar reservoir with recoverable volumes of 5-15 million barrels of oil equivalent.

If successful, Shell representatives have previously said the field has the potential for a “rapid tieback” to the nearby Nelson infrastructure to the west of the field.

The Nelson platform comprises of a single, manned drilling and production platform which serves a series of subsea tie backs including the Nelson field itself, alongside Howe and Bardolino.

Oil is exported via the Forties pipeline system, while gas is sent to St Fergus via the Fulmar gas pipeline.

The total duration of drilling and completion activities at Orlov is expected to last approximately 108 days, according to the notice, with an end date of 19 November.

The rig is under contract to Shell until October, according to Valaris’ most recent fleet status report.

The well follows a series of disappointing results in the basin for Shell and others.

Earlier this month, it announced that it had failed to find commercial volumes at its hotly tipped Edinburgh exploration well, while the nearby Jaws prospect – drilled with 50% partner Capricorn Energy, and also a candidate for tieback to Nelson – found only water-bearing rocks.

Orlov also continues a run of Bond-themed exploration prospects across the North Sea.

The fictional Soviet general was one of the two main villains in the 1983 film Octopussy, and played by British actor Steven Berkoff.

Jaws, meanwhile, takes its name from Richard Kiel’s eponymous henchman who appeared in both The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

Elsewhere, volumes may yet be held in the Oddjob and Scaramanga prospects, whilst Stavro was drilled around a decade ago.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts