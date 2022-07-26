Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with North Sea oil and gas producers today to discuss the government’s windfall tax.

The roundtable discussion will be attended by executives of North Sea-focused firms such as Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) and independent Neptune Energy Group, but not the international oil majors, according to people with knowledge of the meeting.

The talks come in response to the government’s Energy Profits Levy, which was passed into law earlier this month increases taxation on oil and gas profits by 25%. Independent producers have said that the tax will disproportionately affect them compared to major oil companies, some of which have been posting record profits thanks to soaring energy prices.

It comes as trade body Offshore Energies UK has been seeking talks with new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on the windfall tax issue.

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.