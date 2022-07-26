Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Kwarteng meeting with North Sea oil firms on windfall tax

UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with North Sea oil and gas producers today to discuss the government’s windfall tax.
By Bloomberg
26/07/2022, 7:07 am Updated: 26/07/2022, 7:07 am
© Bloombergwindfall tax
Kwasi Kwarteng will meet execs from Harbour Energy and Neptune Energy.

UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with North Sea oil and gas producers today to discuss the government’s windfall tax.

The roundtable discussion will be attended by executives of North Sea-focused firms such as Harbour Energy (LON: HBR)  and independent Neptune Energy Group, but not the international oil majors, according to people with knowledge of the meeting.

The talks come in response to the government’s Energy Profits Levy, which was passed into law earlier this month increases taxation on oil and gas profits by 25%. Independent producers have said that the tax will disproportionately affect them compared to major oil companies, some of which have been posting record profits thanks to soaring energy prices.

It comes as trade body Offshore Energies UK has been seeking talks with new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on the windfall tax issue.

The UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy didn’t reply to an email seeking comment.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts