Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK offshore energy body launches search for new chief exec

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has launched its search to find a successor to executive Deirdre Michie, who steps down at the end of this year.
By Andrew Dykes
03/08/2022, 3:02 pm Updated: 03/08/2022, 3:12 pm
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie. P&J Live, Aberdeen. 29/03/2022
OEUK chief executive Deirdre Michie. P&J Live, Aberdeen. 29/03/2022

The trade body, which represents more than 400 organisations with an interest in offshore oil, gas, carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and wind, said it was seeking an “outstanding industry leader” who could “champion” the role of offshore energies in the transition to low-carbon energy.

It follows Deirdre Michie’s announcement last month that she will step down in December 2022, after almost 8 years in the role.

During her tenure, Ms Michie led the organisation – formerly known as Oil & Gas UK – into new territory, and fronted the sector’s response throughout two downturns and a global pandemic.

More recently the organisation widened its remit to include the low-carbon offshore energy technologies required to deliver net zero, while ensuring ongoing security of energy supply.

Key amongst these developments was the agreement of the North Sea Transition Deal in March 2021, a £16bn sector deal aimed at supporting the industry’s journey towards a low-carbon future.

OEUK finance and corporate services director Graham Elgie commented: “Following Deirdre Michie’s announcement that she will be standing down in December as OEUK Chief Executive after eight very successful years, the Board is now seeking to find a new champion who can ensure a multi-year commitment to an offshore energy sector undergoing rapid and positive change.”

According to a job specification posted by executive recruiters Odgers Berndtson, the role reports to OEUK’s co-chairpersons and its board, and can be based in Aberdeen or London.

The ideal candidate is expected to have demonstrable and credible knowledge of the oil and gas sector, with core skills and experience in “all relevant areas” alongside well-developed leadership skills.

They are likely to have career experience across a mix of disciplines with understanding of “offshore operations, commercial management, health and safety, environment, communications and regulatory affairs,” and must have “established and significant credibility” within the oil and gas industry.

Perhaps most important, it calls for a passion for the offshore energy sector that is “authentic, infectious, and inspires people to want to act.”

A salary for the role was not specified, but listed as “competitive” with “excellent benefits.”

