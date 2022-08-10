Diamond Offshore lands $610m contracts including UK gig for Ocean GreatWhite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Diamond Offshore lands $610m contracts including UK gig for Ocean GreatWhite

Diamond Offshore (NYSE: DO) has been awarded $610 million of new contracts, with a new gig in the UK North Sea for the Ocean GreatWhite.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/08/2022, 12:45 pm Updated: 10/08/2022, 6:40 pm
Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig at Kishorn in 2019.

Work for the vessel, the world’s largest semisubmersible, means Diamond Offshore will have three rigs in operation in the UK.

Ocean GreatWhite has been awarded a five-well deal over 300 days, worth around $80 million, with options for another eight if needed.

The name of the operator awarding the contract, due to start in the first quarter of next year, hasn’t been disclosed.

Elsewhere the Ocean BlackHornet and another unnamed Diamond-managed rig have been awarded work in the Gulf of Mexico, along with a new deal for the Ocean Apex in Australia, which complete the remainder of the $610m.

The new deals add to $995m of backlog reported by the US-based drilling firm at the start of July.

CEO Bernie Wolford Jr said: “We are pleased to announce these significant backlog additions. The contract for the Ocean GreatWhite is a testament to the capabilities of this high-specification harsh environment asset and comes at a time when energy security and longer-term demand in the sector are increasingly visible.

“With the rig now contracted, we will have three assets working in the UK sector of the North Sea, allowing us to better serve our customer base while growing our presence in an established market.”

Alongside the Ocean GreatWhite, which has previously been stacked, Diamond Offshore has the Ocean Patriot and Ocean Endeavour, working for Apache and Shell respectively, in the UK North Sea.

The Ocean GreatWhite made a splash in the UK back in 2019 when it was contracted out for the Siccar Point Energy Lyon well, making a much-publicised pit stop at Kishorn Port.

Results

NASDAQ-listed Diamond reported the new contracts alongside its second quarter results for 2022, with pre-tax losses of $18.3m compared to a $43m deficit in Q1.

Revenues totalled $205.7m, up from $186.2m in the prior quarter, while average day rates were $228,000, up from $225,000.

Mr Wolford added: “With improved dayrates and approximately 75% of 2023 marketed capacity contracted, we have an opportunity to earn considerably higher margins in 2023.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in securing this backlog, as these awards are a testament to the class-leading Diamond Offshore brand, our unwavering commitment to HSE, and the hard-working people who contribute to the Diamond Difference.”

Shares in Diamond Offshore are trading at $6.79 (12.42pm GMT).

