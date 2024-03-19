Ocean GreatWhite mega-rig faces another month on sidelines after BP incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Ocean GreatWhite mega-rig faces another month on sidelines after BP incident

By Mathew Perry
19/03/2024, 6:35 am Updated: 19/03/2024, 6:46 am
© Supplied by Kishorn Portnorth sea exploration
The Ocean Greatwhite.

Diamond Offshore’s (NYSE:DO) Ocean GreatWhite is facing an additional month out of action after an equipment collapse incident in the West of Shetland.

Last month, the rig’s lower marine riser package (LMRP) “unintentionally separated” during a storm and fell to the seabed while it was on a job for BP.

The world’s largest semisubmersible rig subsequently returned to port at Kishorn last week, with Diamond “investigating the incident to understand the cause of the separation”.

© Supplied by Sam Bilner
The Ocean GreatWhite arriving at Kishorn after an equipment incident West of Shetland. Supplied by Sam Bilner.

The rig was previously expected to be off rate for an estimated 90 to 100 days and then return to work for BP in late April or early May.

However, Diamond now expects that recovery and repair activities will result in the Ocean GreatWhite being off rate for approximately 120 to 130 days from the date of the incident.

Diamond currently estimates the rig will return to earning rate under its current contract by late May or early June this year.

Financial hit to Diamond

Diamond had been carrying out a five-well campaign for BP at Ben Lawers and later the Schiehallion field, around 125 miles west of Shetland – though progress has now been waylaid.

Meanwhile, the recovery operation is expected to cost the company tens of millions of dollars.

According to rig analysts Esgian, Diamond has recently successfully retrieved the LMRP to the rig and removed the blowout preventer (BOP) from the secure well and raised the BOP to the rig.

Esgian said there are no reports of damage to seabed infrastructure and no known environmental impacts or lower hull damage to the rig from the incident.

If the Ocean GreatWhite is off rate for between 120 and 130 days, the downtime could result in up to $35 million in lost revenue.

When the company’s insurance coverage, maintenance and recovery costs are factored in, Diamond could be facing a financial hit of anywhere between $33 million to $35 million as a result of the incident.

