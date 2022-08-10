HSE finds more than 400 overdue repair orders during Perenco inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE finds more than 400 overdue repair orders during Perenco inspection

Perenco has been issued with a notice to improve after Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors found more than 400 overdue repairs orders, over 200 of which were safety and safety-critical items.
By Andrew Dykes
10/08/2022, 1:18 pm Updated: 10/08/2022, 4:07 pm
The report indicates that during an inspection of the group’s onshore headquarters in April, May and June 2022, the HSE identified that it is “not following the procedures and arrangements” as set out in its safety case documentation.

In particular, inspectors pointed to procedures for overdue safety critical work which were not being adhered to.

The delayed maintenance covers various UK assets, which have not been disclosed, including offshore installations.

An extract of the company’s repair orders at the end of June indicated there were 424 items overdue, 237 of which were safety and safety critical items from hydrocarbon-live installations listed as beyond their “max overdue date” – meaning they had not been repaired or further risk assessed.

Of these items, a breakdown showed 117 related to structural components – one of which was a “priority 1” – 114 related to pressure systems, and six related to pipelines.

“The failure to appropriately assess the risk to the health and safety of persons posed by the degraded safety/safety critical items/equipment in a timely manner means their integrity condition is unknown,” the HSE report adds.

It said the risks arising from these conditions could lead to “unanticipated integrity failures” such as a loss of containment or objects being dropped.

A spokesperson for Perenco said: “We are fully cooperating with the HSE to redress any gaps in our processes.

“PUK places primary importance on its duty as a responsible operator to comply with the regulatory framework in place.”

The operator has until 30 September to comply with the improvement notice.

The London-headquartered independent producer and operator processes nearly 15% of UK gas production, according to its website.

It owns and operates the largest infrastructure in the UK North Sea, comprising 45 offshore platforms, 14 subsea wells, and a network of more than 2,400 km of pipelines connected to its two onshore terminals at Bacton and Dimlington where gas is received, treated, and then exported into the National Grid.

It also operates Europe’s largest onshore oil field at Wytch Farm, in Dorset.

Perenco’s daily operated production amounts to around 300 million cubic feet per day (equivalent to 51,400 barrels of oil equivalent), while it processes and exports the same amount again for other producers.

It oversees more than 10% of the entire North Sea well stock, and operates more than 200 permanently producing wells across 40 gas fields, including at Leman, Trent, Cleeton, West Sole and others.

Last year the company completed its Southern Hub Asset Rationalisation Project (SHARP) project – a move to combine the Leman and Inde fields into one fit-for-purpose production hub.

