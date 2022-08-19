Norwegian Prince and Princess to visit Aberdeen on energy trade mission

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen will play host to the Norwegian Crown Prince and Princess next month as they lead a trade delegation to the UK.

Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette Marit will lead the three-day visit, alongside energy minister Terje Aasland and trade minister Jan Christian Vestre.

The Royal Court website describes the trip as an official visit to “strengthen business sector cooperation between Norway and the UK”, with a particular focus on green industrial and technological development.

The three-day “Transform Connect Create” visit is being organised by Innovation Norway, a government body for industry.

It kicks off in Aberdeen on September 14, with a conference at the P&J Live on the cooperation of UK and Norway as neighbours across the North Sea.

They then move to London for the final two days, with events focused on technology and the green industrial transition.

The trade delegation to Aberdeen from the Norwegian Prince and Princess will come just two weeks after the ONS Conference in Stavanger, where Prince Haakon is speaking.

Around 130 companies and organisations from the UK and Norway are signed up to take part in the delegation.

The conference in Aberdeen is focused on the energy industry, with a programme ranging from offshore wind to aquaculture and decarbonisation of oil and gas.

Who are the Royal Couple?

Haakon, son of King Harald and Queen Sonja, is the heir to the throne of Norway.

Each year he travels abroad, accompanied by Norwegian delegations to strengthen links in trade and industry, science, and culture.

Crown Prince Haakon holds the rank of general in the Norwegian Armed Forces, admiral in the Norwegian Navy and general in the Norwegian Air Force.

He is one of the founders of the Global Dignity leadership group and works as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme.

Prince Haakon married Miss Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby in Oslo Cathedral in 2001.

The Crown Princess’ official duties cover a range of issues, from literature and youth in Norway to sustainability and mental health.

She is the patron of the Norwegian Red Cross and several other foundations.

Since 2001 she has been actively involved in work related to HIV and AIDS, travelling to regions including Nicaragua, Ukraine and Mali on several occasions.

There are three children in the Royal Couple’s family: Marius Borg Hoby, from the Crown Princess’ first marriage, Her Royal Highness Princess Ingrid Alexandra and His Highness Prince Sverre Magnus.