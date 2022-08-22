Unite ballots North Sea drillers on strike action

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Unite the union will ballot over 300 drilling workers and contractors over strike action, after members rejected a 5% pay deal.

The members balloted include drilling and contract maintenance workers within the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA), which covers around 600 people working on behalf of major offshore contractors including Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell.

The potential action follows members’ rejection of a 5% pay offer. Unite urged representatives to hold further talks “before the dispute escalates”.

The ballot opens today (Monday 22 August) and will close on Tuesday 27 September.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s UKDCA members are always the first to suffer when there is a downturn offshore and the last to benefit when there is an upturn – that’s if they even benefit at all.”

Ms Graham said UKDCA drill crews had received “no meaningful pay increase” for a number of years despite “consistently” high oil and gas prices and record operator profits.

“Our members have their union’s full support in fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions offshore,” she continued.

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser added: “Inflation stands at a forty year high and it’s expected to rise further with energy bills having risen by 54%. Drilling companies have major problems in retaining and re-employing experienced drill crew yet they want to pay our members a pittance.

“Unite always remains open to meaningful dialogue and we urge the UKDCA to get back round the table before the dispute escalates to strike action.”

Speaking on behalf on behalf of the association’s member companies, UKDCA chairperson Alexis Hay said: “Union members’ rejection of the [association’s] 5% wage increase is disappointing.

“The 5% offer was fair in the current uncertain environment, and seeks to find a balance between addressing the cost of living challenges and ensuring the industry remains sustainable in the long term. UKDCA is committed to a continued dialogue with UNITE to achieve a resolution.”

The union balloted for similar action in 2019, after several drilling firms broke away from the main UKDCA organisation to offer “inferior” pay deal terms to their workers compared to other members.

Meanwhile, Unite members working at Baker Hughes sites in Angus also voted last month to pursue strike action over alleged “fire and re-hire” tactic – a practice the energy services giant strongly denied.