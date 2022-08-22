Unite ballots North Sea drillers on strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unite ballots North Sea drillers on strike action

Unite the union will ballot over 300 drilling workers and contractors over strike action, after members rejected a 5% pay deal.
By Andrew Dykes
22/08/2022, 3:07 pm
© Supplied by Maersk DrillingMaersk Drilling Aker BP
The Maersk Integrator

The members balloted include drilling and contract maintenance workers within the United Kingdom Drilling Contractors Association (UKDCA), which covers around 600 people working on behalf of major offshore contractors including Archer, Maersk, Transocean and Odfjell.

The potential action follows members’ rejection of a 5% pay offer. Unite urged representatives to hold further talks “before the dispute escalates”.

The ballot opens today (Monday 22 August) and will close on Tuesday 27 September.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s UKDCA members are always the first to suffer when there is a downturn offshore and the last to benefit when there is an upturn – that’s if they even benefit at all.”

Ms Graham said UKDCA drill crews had received “no meaningful pay increase” for a number of years despite “consistently” high oil and gas prices and record operator profits.

“Our members have their union’s full support in fighting for better jobs, pay and conditions offshore,” she continued.

Unite industrial officer Vic Fraser added: “Inflation stands at a forty year high and it’s expected to rise further with energy bills having risen by 54%. Drilling companies have major problems in retaining and re-employing experienced drill crew yet they want to pay our members a pittance.

“Unite always remains open to meaningful dialogue and we urge the UKDCA to get back round the table before the dispute escalates to strike action.”

Speaking on behalf on behalf of the association’s member companies, UKDCA chairperson Alexis Hay said: “Union members’ rejection of the [association’s] 5% wage increase is disappointing.

“The 5% offer was fair in the current uncertain environment, and seeks to find a balance between addressing the cost of living challenges and ensuring the industry remains sustainable in the long term. UKDCA is committed to a continued dialogue with UNITE to achieve a resolution.”

The union balloted for similar action in 2019, after several drilling firms broke away from the main UKDCA organisation to offer “inferior” pay deal terms to their workers compared to other members.

Meanwhile, Unite members working at Baker Hughes sites in Angus also voted last month to pursue strike action over alleged “fire and re-hire” tactic – a practice the energy services giant strongly denied.

