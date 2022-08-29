New CEO inbound for Dana Petroleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

New CEO inbound for Dana Petroleum

Dana Petroleum is set to replace chief executive Jongwoo Kim, who will return to the company’s state-backed parent group.
By Andrew Dykes
29/08/2022, 7:00 am
Dana Petroleum

Dana Petroleum is set to replace chief executive Jongwoo Kim, who will return to the company’s state-backed parent group.

Aberdeen-headquartered Dana filed paperwork with the UK’s corporate registrar Companies House on August 24, in which it reported Mr Kim’s appointment on the company’s board had been terminated.

It is understood he will assume a new role within Dana’s parent group – the Korea National Oil Company (KNOC) – as part of a routine rotation of executives.

Jongwoo Kim

A successor is set to be formally named in the coming weeks, however further filings with the regulator note that Mansup Kim was added to the company’s list of directors on the same day.

In the meantime, Dana’s website indicates director of technology Jongweon Choi has been appointed to acting chief executive.

Jongwoo Kim joined KNOC in 1992 and has worked in many areas of the business including New Ventures, managing subsidiary companies, the oil tankage business and strategic petroleum stockpiling.

He was the seventh CEO since the state-owned group acquired Dana Petroleum in 2010, and assumed the role of chief executive almost exactly two years ago, in August 2020.

He took over from Yongwoo Kang, who joined in February 2019, and who also returned to KNOC to become a senior executive vice president for exploration and production.

Alongside operating two FPSOs in the UK North Sea, Dana also has interests in Egypt, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The company had average daily production of some 47,150 barrels of oil and gas per day in 2020.

In the North Sea, Mr Kim presided over first gas from the Dana-backed Tolmount scheme – a long-running field development and infrastructure project split 50/50 with operator Harbour Energy.

First production was finally confirmed in April 2022 after a series of delays, though a recent update from Harbour Energy suggests the field is now providing around 5% of the UK’s gas supply.

Dana also struck an innovative infrastructure deal with Kellas Midstream to jointly build and own the platform and export pipeline which brings gas from the field ashore.

