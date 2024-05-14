Ex-Spirit Energy boss named new CEO of Serica Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Ex-Spirit Energy boss named new CEO of Serica Energy

By Ryan Duff
14/05/2024, 7:30 am Updated: 14/05/2024, 7:31 am
Incoming Serica Energy chief executive Chris Cox

Serica Energy (AIM: SQZ) has appointed Chris Cox as its chief executive with the former Spirit Energy boss set to take up the role in July.

Mr Cox will assume the role on at the start of July at which point Serica’s chairman David Latin will end his temporary role as interim CEO at the same time.

Mr Latin commented: “We are delighted to have secured the services of Chris Cox after a rigorous recruitment process.

“His technical and commercial acumen, combined with his track record in leadership and teambuilding as CEO of substantial upstream entities operating in multiple geographies including the UK and Norway, make him an excellent fit with Serica’s existing operations, exciting drilling programme currently underway and ambitions to grow through M&A.

“With this appointment, we have our new executive team in place and I look forward to working with them to deliver growth and returns for our investors.”

Cox takes the reigns at Serica during a ‘very important time’

The incoming Serica boss has plenty of experience leading international oil companies having served as Spirit Energy’s chief executive.

Chris Cox stood down as CEO of Spirit Energy in February 2022 after six years with the firm and its parent company Centrica.

Chris Cox also held an interim chief executive role at Capricorn Energy throughout 2023.

Most recently he has been working on his own North Sea exploration and production firm, Curium Resources, which he started with Graham Stewart in 2023.

Mr Cox said: “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the team at Serica at this very important time.

“In the last several years, Serica has established itself as one of the leading producing companies in the UK North Sea.

“I will do my utmost to continue the company’s reputation for safe high quality operational performance, to realise the significant potential for growth within the existing portfolio and to add further value for shareholders through M&A.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL
Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg.

While hunting for a new chief executive Mr Latin told Energy Voice: “We want to be a bigger company.”

This comes as the firm turns its attention to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), namely overseas.

The Serica chairman laid out plans for “growing hubs”, the firm currently has two in the UK, and he said: “We want to be more and not necessarily in the UK given the current fiscal environment.”

Serica’s former CEO Mitch Flegg worked his final day with the firm last month following six years at the helm.

Mr Flegg spearheaded the acquisition of Tailwind Energy in 2023 while in charge of Serica Energy.

