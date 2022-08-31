Medical condition sees OEUK boss Deirdre Michie step back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Medical condition sees OEUK boss Deirdre Michie step back

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
31/08/2022, 1:13 pm Updated: 31/08/2022, 4:57 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© PRESS AND JOURNALOEUK Deirdre Michie
OEUK CEO Deirdre Michie

Deirdre Michie, chief executive of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), has temporarily stood back from the role after being diagnosed with a medical condition.

In a statement to member companies, Ms Michie said the issue requires “attention and treatment”.

Industry veteran and director of sustainability Mike Tholen has been appointed acting CEO.

The announcement comes after Ms Michie revealed in May that she intends to permanently stand down from the trade body, though she would not do so until a replacement had been found.

Despite the diagnosis, it is understood Ms Michie intends to return to the role to continue the search for her successor.

No further details are being disclosed about Ms Michie’s diagnosis and OEUK has asked for respect for her family’s privacy.

© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK sustainability director and acting CEO Mike Tholen.

In her notice to members, she said: “As you know, in early July, I stated my intent to move on from OEUK at the end of 2022.  Since making that announcement, I have unfortunately been diagnosed with a medical issue that requires attention and treatment.

“To ensure the continued successful delivery of OEUK, in discussions with the Co-Chairs, we have asked Mike Tholen to be Acting CEO of OEUK, taking on all responsibilities and with full delegated authority, with effect from Monday the 29th August.

“I am very grateful to Mike for taking on this role and I know you will all work to support him and the rest of the LT as we go forward.

“Thank you for your understanding and I look forward to reconnecting with you soon.”

Mike Tholen has been with the trade body for 15 years following a career with firms including Shell and Petroleum Development Oman.

In May, Ms Michie announced her intention to stand down as CEO of OEUK following eight years at the helm.

A search is underway for her permanent replacement, which OEUK has previously said they hope to have in place before the end of the year.

A veteran of oil giant Shell which she first joined in 1986, Deirdre Michie was appointed to the helm of OEUK (then Oil and Gas UK) in 2015, taking over from Malcolm Webb.

Since then she has supported the industry over the course of two huge downturns for the oil and gas sector, including the latest Covid-related price crash.

Ms Michie was awarded OBE in 2018 in recognition of her services to the oil and gas industry and was in the same year awarded a Fellowship at North East Scotland College.

One of her crowning achievements was the signing of the North Sea Transition Deal last year – a £16bn agreement between industry and government to develop low-carbon areas including hydrogen, platform electrification and carbon capture and storage (CCS).

