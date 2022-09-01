Tyra II process module sets sail from Indonesia bound for North Sea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

The new process module for the Tyra II redevelopment has begun its trip from South East Asia to the North Sea.

Partners Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) and TotalEnergies confirmed the successful sail away of the unit, which as been under construction since October 2018, from Indonesia at 10.15am local time.

McDermott fabricated the process module, the final piece of the Tyra II puzzle, at its yard in Batam.

Heavy transport vessel GPO Emerald will transport the 17,000 metric tons unit to the Tyra field, owned by TotalEnergies (LON: TTE), in the Danish North Sea, a voyage of 8,700 miles.

It is expected to take about one month.

Lars Bo Christiansen, project director deputy for TotalEnergies Denmark, said: £The sail-away of the new Tyra II process module is of key importance for the Tyra Redevelopment Project and European gas supplies as it marks the conclusion of onshore construction.

“With this the remaining work on Tyra II will take place in the Danish North Sea where the full support of the local and international offshore community will be required.

“The sheer size and magnitude of the process module is just incredible, and we look forward to uniting this final major component with the remaining platforms at the Tyra field during the next month.”

Upon arrival at the Tyra field, the process module will be lifted and installed by Heerema Marine Contractor’s Sleipnir, the world’s largest crane vessel.

IT is the last of eight platforms completing Tyra II, Denmark’s new high-tech hub for natural gas production.

Sailaway of the unit marks the conclusion of yard fabrication, with the focus now shifting entirely to optimising the offshore hook-up and commissioning work towards first gas from the field, about 140 miles west of Jutland.

At peak, the process module will be able to handle 300 million standard cubic feet gas per day, coming from both Tyra and five unmanned satellite fields.

Tyra has been hailed by Noreco as a critical contributor in safeguarding access to natural gas for both Denmark and the European Union for decades to come.

Marianne Eide, chief operating officer for Noreco, said: “I am delighted that the Tyra Redevelopment Project has met this significant milestone. We have recently made good progress and the process module is leaving the yard with CE approval, Mechanically Complete, and with all Leak Testing successfully concluded. We are now entering the final stage of the project where the main focus will be on the offshore hook-up and commissioning work prior to the delivery of first gas.”