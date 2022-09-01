Tyra II process module sets sail from Indonesia bound for North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Tyra II process module sets sail from Indonesia bound for North Sea

The new process module for the Tyra II redevelopment has begun its trip from South East Asia to the North Sea.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
01/09/2022, 7:42 am Updated: 01/09/2022, 8:56 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by NorecoTyra II process module

The new process module for the Tyra II redevelopment has begun its trip from South East Asia to the North Sea.

Partners Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco) and TotalEnergies confirmed the successful sail away of the unit, which as been under construction since October 2018, from Indonesia at 10.15am local time.

McDermott fabricated the process module, the final piece of the Tyra II puzzle, at its yard in Batam.

Heavy transport vessel GPO Emerald will transport the 17,000 metric tons unit to the Tyra field, owned by TotalEnergies (LON: TTE), in the Danish North Sea, a voyage of 8,700 miles.

It is expected to take about one month.

Lars Bo Christiansen, project director deputy for TotalEnergies Denmark, said: £The sail-away of the new Tyra II process module is of key importance for the Tyra Redevelopment Project and European gas supplies as it marks the conclusion of onshore construction.

“With this the remaining work on Tyra II will take place in the Danish North Sea where the full support of the local and international offshore community will be required.

“The sheer size and magnitude of the process module is just incredible, and we look forward to uniting this final major component with the remaining platforms at the Tyra field during the next month.”

Upon arrival at the Tyra field, the process module will be lifted and installed by Heerema Marine Contractor’s Sleipnir, the world’s largest crane vessel.

IT is the last of eight platforms completing Tyra II, Denmark’s new high-tech hub for natural gas production.

Sailaway of the unit marks the conclusion of yard fabrication, with the focus now shifting entirely to optimising the offshore hook-up and commissioning work towards first gas from the field, about 140 miles west of Jutland.

At peak, the process module will be able to handle 300 million standard cubic feet gas per day, coming from both Tyra and five unmanned satellite fields.

Tyra has been hailed by Noreco as a critical contributor in safeguarding access to natural gas for both Denmark and the European Union for decades to come.

Marianne Eide, chief operating officer for Noreco, said: “I am delighted that the Tyra Redevelopment Project has met this significant milestone. We have recently made good progress and the process module is leaving the yard with CE approval, Mechanically Complete, and with all Leak Testing successfully concluded. We are now entering the final stage of the project where the main focus will be on the offshore hook-up and commissioning work prior to the delivery of first gas.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts