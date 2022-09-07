Bridge receives ‘multiple offers’ for North Sea redevelopment but licence roadblock beckons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bridge receives ‘multiple offers’ for North Sea redevelopment but licence roadblock beckons

Bridge Petroleum has reported “multiple offers” for its Galapagos North Sea redevelopment; however, licensing rules may produce a roadblock.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/09/2022, 7:00 am
EnQuest had at one stage been considering Galapagas for its EnQuest Producer vessel, according to a relinquishment report.

Bridge Petroleum has reported “multiple offers” for its Galapagos North Sea redevelopment; however, licensing rules may produce a roadblock.

CEO Fazrie Wahid said the current licence for the Galapagos project – dating back to the North Sea’s fourth licensing round in the 70s – cannot be extended so it will be forced to expire early next year.

The firm will have to seek a new “modern” licence from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in order to progress it.

Galapagos is a redevelopment of the North West Hutton field, around 80 miles east of Shetland in the northern North Sea.

North West Hutton started production in 1975.

Bridge Petroleum hopes to extract reserves of 81 million barrels in the first phase of Galapagos.

Mr Wahid said: “After extensive third party evaluation Bridge received multiple proceedable commercial offers to farm into the Galapagos development.

“Unfortunately, these were unable to progress due to the multiyear impact of COVID19: as the existing 4th Round licence is not capable of extension, the licence will determine in early 2023.

“Having worked on the field for many years and developing the only fully history matched reservoir model with our Technical Partners, Bridge will be looking to refresh our interest with a modern-day licence in due course.”

No transfer or renewal process

Offshore licences are awarded with a finite term, at which point they can be prolongated.

If oil and gas is being produced, the licence will continue untul production ceases – in that case it can be extended for a specific area for a certain period.

However if, after that period, there is still no production, the licences “determines” as Galapagos’ will.

The NSTA cannot comment on specific cases but, in general terms it said that once a licence has expired it is returned to a general pot which can be made available for licensing in the future.

There is no transfer or renewal process.

EnQuest

Galapagos started up production as North West Hutton in 1975 and ceased in 2002.

One notable operator – EnQuest – has publicly stated that is has been assessing the potential of the project for its own assets.

In a newly-published relinquishment report (for licence P2601), EnQuest disclosed that it had been assessing Galapagos as part of a new hub in the Dunlin Area via its EnQuest Producer FPSO.

It as the firm was seeking alternative production options for the Osprey, Dunlin and Dunlin South West projects after costs and HSE issues saw the permanent shutdown of the Thistle Alpha hub.

EnQuest called time on the Thistle platform in 2020

EnQuest had been considering a redevelopment of the area, combined with Galapagos, via the CNR International Ninian fields or via the EnQuest Producer FPSO.

However, the Ninian case was deemed “marginal” economics at the time and EnQuest producer was deemed “sub economic mainly due to low oil rates”.

The EnQuest Producer has been laid up in the Cromarty Firth since 2020, when the firm called time on the Alma/Galia fields it was hosting after four and a half years in production.

EnQuest declined to comment on Galapagos.

Galapagos is ‘world class’ says Bridge Petroleum

Mr Wahid remained unperturbed about the prospect of getting Galapagos off the ground, particularly in the current climate.

He added: “Bridge believes that given the current geopolitical situation it is critical that the United Kingdom look to optimise indigenous natural resources wherever commercially possible, and Galapagos remains a world-class reservoir in a world class basin.

“We continue to look at options and opportunities to address net zero development with our peers in the Northern North Sea focusing on co-development options.”

