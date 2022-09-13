North Sea licensing round details under wraps until after Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea licensing round details under wraps until after Queen’s funeral

Details about the upcoming North Sea licensing round are being kept under wraps until after the Queen’s funeral.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/09/2022, 8:06 am Updated: 13/09/2022, 8:23 am
© Shutterstock / Simon PedersenRig and production facility on North Sea oil field.
Rig and production facility on North Sea oil field.

A spokesman for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has confirmed no details will be published until the period of national mourning for Elizabeth II ends next week.

Just hours before the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday, Liz Truss approved plans for a new North Sea licensing round.

The new Prime Minister expects over 100 fresh exploration permits to be handed out to oil and gas companies.

A new licensing round formed the backbone of her energy package aimed at shoring up UK hydrocarbon supplies, while also ramping up the deployment of renewables.

Ms Truss’ end goal is to turn the UK into a “net energy exporter by 2040”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, fresh from taking up the Business Secretary brief, revealed later that day that the hope is to launch the licensing round next month.

But a formal statement on the finer details of the process will have to wait until the time of mourning concludes on September 20, the day after Elizabeth II’s funeral.

A spokesman for the NSTA said: “There won’t be any announcements from the NSTA on any subject until after the mourning period ends.

“The exact dates of any announcements are not yet available.”

Boosting North Sea supplies has been a key focus of government following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

A dearth of Russian gas on the global market sent commodity prices through the roof, fuelling inflation and sending energy bills skywards.

Formerly called the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), the NSTA is responsible for issuing new oil and gas exploration licences.

The last series to take place in the UK North Sea, the 32nd UK Offshore Licensing Round, was held in  2020.

The industry regulator offered for award 113 licence areas over 259 blocks or part-blocks to 65 companies in the 32nd Offshore Licensing Round.

At the time the OGA confirmed it was taking a temporary pause from annual licence round activity to allow relinquishments to take place so more coherent areas may be reoffered in future.

