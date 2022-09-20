Dana Petroleum names new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Dana Petroleum names new chief executive

Aberdeen-headquartered North Sea operator Dana Petroleum has named its new chief executive.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/09/2022, 5:28 pm Updated: 20/09/2022, 5:58 pm
The company confirmed on Tuesday that Jaegu Nam has been appointed as Jongwoo Kim’s successor.

It was recently revealed that Dana was moving to replace Mr Kim, who has headed for Korea National Oil Company (KNOC), the company’s state-backed parent group.

Meanwhile, Mr Nam has gone in the opposite direction to his predecessor.

He was formerly senior vice president in charge of KNOC’s overseas business department, and formerly led sister company Harvest in Canada.

In 2021 Mr Nam, who holds a degree in geology from Kyungpook National University, was appointed to the board of Dana.

Jaegu Nam, Dana Petroleum’s new CEO.

A spokesman for Dana said: “Jaegu Nam has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Dana Petroleum. He succeeds Jongwoo Kim who has returned to KNOC.

“Mr Nam was previously Senior Vice President in charge of KNOC’s Overseas Business Department (II). He has been a director of the Dana Petroleum board since last year and formerly led sister company Harvest in Canada

“Mr Nam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Kyungpook National University.

“Dana operates the Triton and Western Isles FPSOs and has a number of other non-operated interests. The company is a 50% partner along with operator Harbour Energy in the Tolmount gas development. Dana also has interests in Egypt and the Netherlands.”

Energy Voice revealed last month that Dana was planning to replace Mr Kim.

The company filed paperwork with the UK’s corporate registrar Companies House on August 24, in which it reported Mr Kim’s appointment on the company’s board had been terminated.

Jongwoo Kim

Dana’s website indicated at the time that director of technology Jongweon Choi had been appointed to acting chief executive.

Mr Kim joined KNOC in 1992 and has worked in many areas of the business including New Ventures, managing subsidiary companies, the oil tankage business and strategic petroleum stockpiling.

He was the seventh CEO since the state-owned group acquired Dana Petroleum in 2010, and assumed the role of chief executive almost exactly two years ago, in August 2020.

He took over from Yongwoo Kang, who joined in February 2019, and who also returned to KNOC to become a senior executive vice president for exploration and production.

Alongside operating two FPSOs in the UK North Sea, Dana also has interests in Egypt, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The company had average daily production of some 47,150 barrels of oil and gas per day in 2020.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Katoni Engineering had signed a three-year contract with Dana, which includes a focus on cutting emissions and reaching net zero on its North Sea assets.

