Dana Petroleum names new chief executive

Aberdeen-headquartered North Sea operator Dana Petroleum has named its new chief executive.

The company confirmed on Tuesday that Jaegu Nam has been appointed as Jongwoo Kim’s successor.

It was recently revealed that Dana was moving to replace Mr Kim, who has headed for Korea National Oil Company (KNOC), the company’s state-backed parent group.

Meanwhile, Mr Nam has gone in the opposite direction to his predecessor.

He was formerly senior vice president in charge of KNOC’s overseas business department, and formerly led sister company Harvest in Canada.

In 2021 Mr Nam, who holds a degree in geology from Kyungpook National University, was appointed to the board of Dana.

© Supplied by Dana Petroleum

A spokesman for Dana said: “Jaegu Nam has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer at Dana Petroleum. He succeeds Jongwoo Kim who has returned to KNOC.

“Mr Nam was previously Senior Vice President in charge of KNOC’s Overseas Business Department (II). He has been a director of the Dana Petroleum board since last year and formerly led sister company Harvest in Canada

“Mr Nam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Kyungpook National University.

“Dana operates the Triton and Western Isles FPSOs and has a number of other non-operated interests. The company is a 50% partner along with operator Harbour Energy in the Tolmount gas development. Dana also has interests in Egypt and the Netherlands.”

Energy Voice revealed last month that Dana was planning to replace Mr Kim.

The company filed paperwork with the UK’s corporate registrar Companies House on August 24, in which it reported Mr Kim’s appointment on the company’s board had been terminated.

Dana’s website indicated at the time that director of technology Jongweon Choi had been appointed to acting chief executive.

Mr Kim joined KNOC in 1992 and has worked in many areas of the business including New Ventures, managing subsidiary companies, the oil tankage business and strategic petroleum stockpiling.

He was the seventh CEO since the state-owned group acquired Dana Petroleum in 2010, and assumed the role of chief executive almost exactly two years ago, in August 2020.

He took over from Yongwoo Kang, who joined in February 2019, and who also returned to KNOC to become a senior executive vice president for exploration and production.

Alongside operating two FPSOs in the UK North Sea, Dana also has interests in Egypt, the Netherlands and Denmark.

The company had average daily production of some 47,150 barrels of oil and gas per day in 2020.

It was also announced on Tuesday that Katoni Engineering had signed a three-year contract with Dana, which includes a focus on cutting emissions and reaching net zero on its North Sea assets.