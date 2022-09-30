North Sea climate checkpoint slammed as ‘wave-through test’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea climate checkpoint slammed as ‘wave-through test’

A north-east legal academic has branded the government’s climate checkpoint for new oil and gas licences as a “wave-through test” and a missed opportunity for the UK to show climate leadership.
By Andrew Dykes
30/09/2022, 12:15 pm Updated: 30/09/2022, 1:58 pm
IPCC oil and gas

A north-east legal academic has branded the government’s climate checkpoint for new oil and gas licences as a “wave-through test” and a missed opportunity for the UK to show climate leadership.

Daria Shapovalova, a senior lecturer and co-director of the University of Aberdeen’s Centre for Energy Law, alleged there was a lack of research guiding the UK government’s final climate compatibility checkpoint, and voiced concerns over the discretionary power of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in its application.

The government released the findings of its long-awaited consultation on the proposed checkpoint earlier this month, paving the way for the NSTA to launch the 33rd Licensing Round – the first such licensing since 2020 – expected in the coming weeks.

The checklist is designed to tackle the dual challenges of climate change and energy security by ensuring new North Sea projects can go ahead, while ensuring emissions are kept to a minimum.

In a Twitter thread published on Thursday Ms Shapovalova said while she had expected the final version of the checkpoint would be “less robust than the proposed draft”, she was dismayed that the result was “way worse” than expected.

“It’s non-statutory, meaning it will only serve as a procedural info gathering exercise, discretion for final decision is on the NSTA,” she wrote.

As a result she said there was no way to judicially challenge the test based on its substance – a factor she branded “concerning” given the manner in which previous legal attempts to challenge new oil and gas developments have been dismissed.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has been approached for comment.

Of the six potential tests considered in the government’s consultation, only three are included in the final checkpoint, meaning proposed analyses of Scope 3 emissions impacts, global equity and the impact of UK output on global production will not be taken into account.

Ms Shapovalova criticised the lack of research on the latter two issues, noting there is no explanation for the government’s apparent stance that proactive unilateral production cuts will not help the world reach net zero.

On the former issue, she notes that the government asked stakeholders how Scope 3 emissions could be measured and monitored and included as part of its consultation, but has now claimed they are irrelevant to the final checkpoint.

The UK “could have really led the way here,” she concluded, “and instead we ended up with a wave-through test.”

Up to the challenge

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has also faced questions over the role of the checkpoint, and whether a commitment to continued licensing would undermine the UK’s credibility as a climate leader.

Speaking during a briefing on Thursday the organisation’s market intelligence manager Ross Dornan said the certainty of the criteria applied to further rounds would be helpful to industry and investors.

“It’s really important for securing the future of our production that we’ve got that vision of the future. We want to see the 33rd round, that’s important, but we also want confidence that the 34th, 35th rounds, for example, are going to follow that.

“In the future, I think the compatibility assessment actually can help with that, because we now know the tests which government are taking into account.”

In its response to government earlier this year, the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC) said it supported “stringent” tests on North Sea licensing as part of the checkpoint, but stopped short of recommending an end to exploration.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace, Uplift and Friends of the Earth Scotland all condemned the plans to issue new offshore licences, with the former NGO considering legal action to halt the process.

However, Mr Dornan remained sanguine on the prospect of continued activity.

“We’re confident as a sector that new licencing is compatible with our net zero requirements…and we’re confident that it will stand up against challenge,” he said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts