Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions plans has taken on a dozen new staff to meet a pipeline of major contracts as a revamped global strategy is kicked into gear.

The Laurencekirk-based provider of fire safety products and services has secured a stream of new work in the nuclear, renewables and industrial sectors while cementing its position in its traditional oil and gas market.

It follows a six-figure investment from Balmoral Group in 2019, and a revised strategy that has seen the company focus on delivering “greater added value” while providing equipment to detect, prevent and protect high-risk assets from fire incidents.

The new work has led to the creation of 12 full time jobs, with “more expected to follow”, the group says.

Recent deals stretching into the next decade include multi-million pound projects in the nuclear sector and international clean energy projects, whilst work continues to support oil and gas clients with asset life extensions and downstream work.

Business development director Ann Johnson said the company hoped its “ambitious” strategy would continue to drive growth locally and internationally.

“It is the depth of our expertise, particularly in reference to fire safety systems, that differentiates our engineering and design teams from any other fire protection manufacturer in the world,” she added.

“We are an independent company and are not tied to any specific component manufacturers. We always provide the optimum solution and are not constrained in any way regarding our project partners.”

In support of those plans, Blaze has also appointed Stuart White as operations director and refreshed its branding to show off its diverse offerings – completed by the launch of a new website.

Mr White, a qualified chartered accountant, comes to Blaze following a successful career in the financial services sector as well as time spent in energy logistics and construction engineering.

Welcoming his appointment, Balmoral chairman and managing director Jim Milne said: “Since our investment Blaze has been expanding its global reach and the company’s reputation for quality and service is ever-growing.

“We believe Stuart’s appointment and the new branding reflects the company’s ambition and highlights its unique business model and capabilities.