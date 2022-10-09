Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jobs boost as Aberdeenshire safety firm Blaze fires up new strategy

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions plans has taken on a dozen new staff to meet a pipeline of major contracts as a revamped global strategy is kicked into gear.
By Andrew Dykes
10/10/2022, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Blaze ManufacturingStuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.
Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions plans has taken on a dozen new staff to meet a pipeline of major contracts as a revamped global strategy is kicked into gear.

The Laurencekirk-based provider of fire safety products and services has secured a stream of new work in the nuclear, renewables and industrial sectors while cementing its position in its traditional oil and gas market.

It follows a six-figure investment from Balmoral Group in 2019, and a revised strategy that has seen the company focus on delivering “greater added value” while providing equipment to detect, prevent and protect high-risk assets from fire incidents.

The new work has led to the creation of 12 full time jobs, with “more expected to follow”, the group says.

Recent deals stretching into the next decade include multi-million pound projects in the nuclear sector and international clean energy projects, whilst work continues to support oil and gas clients with asset life extensions and downstream work.

Business development director Ann Johnson said the company hoped its “ambitious” strategy would continue to drive growth locally and internationally.

“It is the depth of our expertise, particularly in reference to fire safety systems, that differentiates our engineering and design teams from any other fire protection manufacturer in the world,” she added.

“We are an independent company and are not tied to any specific component manufacturers. We always provide the optimum solution and are not constrained in any way regarding our project partners.”

In support of those plans, Blaze has also appointed Stuart White as operations director and refreshed its branding to show off its diverse offerings – completed by the launch of a new website.

Mr White, a qualified chartered accountant, comes to Blaze following a successful career in the financial services sector as well as time spent in energy logistics and construction engineering.

Welcoming his appointment, Balmoral chairman and managing director Jim Milne said: “Since our investment Blaze has been expanding its global reach and the company’s reputation for quality and service is ever-growing.

“We believe Stuart’s appointment and the new branding reflects the company’s ambition and highlights its unique business model and capabilities.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts