Semco Maritime names David Hutchinson as UK boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Semco Maritime names David Hutchinson as UK boss

Semco Maritime has named industry veteran David Hutchinson as the new managing director of its UK business.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
13/10/2022, 8:11 am Updated: 13/10/2022, 8:19 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Pryme Groupsemco maritime hutchinson
David Hutchinson

Semco Maritime has named industry veteran David Hutchinson as the new managing director of its UK business.

Mr Hutchinson will be based in Aberdeen and lead the firm’s 280 employees in the country for the engineering and contracting firm.

He joins the business having previously been CEO of Seanamic Group in Aberdeen and more than 18 years working with Aker Solutions where he held a variety of senior roles.

Semco Maritime is a consortium member of PBS, alongside Ponticelli and Brand Energy, which services TotalEnergies’ UK North Sea assets.

The firm recently announced it was seeking to recruit 200 people following “significant growth” in the North Sea.

Senior vice president for oil and gas Anders Benfeldt said: “I am delighted to announce that David joins Semco Maritime to lead our efforts taking on a significant role in the UK offshore energy sector in the years to come within Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Carbon Capture and Storage, Power-to-X, and much more.

“We already have a solid foundation in the UK, and David will contribute to building a stronger business prepared for the significant growth in the UK market.”

Mr Hutchinson started his career offshore in the North Sea drilling sector, and thereafter working within the offshore Oilfield Services sector in the North Sea and Internationally. Following this, he held numerous executive and senior management positions within the Oil & Gas and Renewables industries.

He said: “Semco Maritime is a great match for my experience and competencies, and I look forward to doing my utmost to ensure a safe and productive working environment for all our valued employees. Semco Maritime has a vital part to play in retaining the needed supply of Oil & Gas from UKCS and transitioning towards renewable energy sources, Carbon Capture and Storage as well as Power-to-X, which I believe are key solutions to address in years to come.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts