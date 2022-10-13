Semco Maritime names David Hutchinson as UK boss

Semco Maritime has named industry veteran David Hutchinson as the new managing director of its UK business.

Mr Hutchinson will be based in Aberdeen and lead the firm’s 280 employees in the country for the engineering and contracting firm.

He joins the business having previously been CEO of Seanamic Group in Aberdeen and more than 18 years working with Aker Solutions where he held a variety of senior roles.

Semco Maritime is a consortium member of PBS, alongside Ponticelli and Brand Energy, which services TotalEnergies’ UK North Sea assets.

The firm recently announced it was seeking to recruit 200 people following “significant growth” in the North Sea.

Senior vice president for oil and gas Anders Benfeldt said: “I am delighted to announce that David joins Semco Maritime to lead our efforts taking on a significant role in the UK offshore energy sector in the years to come within Oil & Gas, Offshore Wind, Carbon Capture and Storage, Power-to-X, and much more.

“We already have a solid foundation in the UK, and David will contribute to building a stronger business prepared for the significant growth in the UK market.”

Mr Hutchinson started his career offshore in the North Sea drilling sector, and thereafter working within the offshore Oilfield Services sector in the North Sea and Internationally. Following this, he held numerous executive and senior management positions within the Oil & Gas and Renewables industries.

He said: “Semco Maritime is a great match for my experience and competencies, and I look forward to doing my utmost to ensure a safe and productive working environment for all our valued employees. Semco Maritime has a vital part to play in retaining the needed supply of Oil & Gas from UKCS and transitioning towards renewable energy sources, Carbon Capture and Storage as well as Power-to-X, which I believe are key solutions to address in years to come.”