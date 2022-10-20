Reabold to proceed with Pershing control vote despite ‘questionable motive’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Reabold to proceed with Pershing control vote despite ‘questionable motive’

Confident it will prevail, North Sea oil investor Reabold Resources (LON: RBD) will proceed with a meeting called by minority shareholder Pershing, which seeks to oust the company’s board.
By Andrew Dykes
20/10/2022, 10:16 am
Reabold oust board
Sachin Oza and Stephen Williams, co-CEOs of Reabold Resources, at the rig at West Newton, during the drilling of B-1.

Pershing Nominees, which owns about 6.93% of London-listed Reabold’s issued share capital, wrote to shareholders earlier this week calling for a requisition meeting in a bid to pass 11 resolutions that would see the company’s entire board of directors removed.

Pershing’s note also calls for the appointments to be replaced with four new directors of their own choosing.

For its part, Reabold accused Pershing of trying to “opportunistically gain” control of the company, its cash and assets without paying a “control premium”.

In an update Thursday morning, the company said the proposal letter “contained several deficiencies”.

Notably, it claimed one of Pershing’s resolutions could produce an outcome whereby the company could be left without a minimum of two directors to form a valid quorum, in breach of the Companies Act. However, it said Pershing has “refused to amend” the issues.

Despite this, Reabold’s board says it intends to proceed with the meeting on the basis that the process is “a major distraction and needs to be dealt with swiftly”.

It also believes that the potential to breach the Companies Act is considered “remote”, due to the indications of support it has received from other major shareholders.

Reabold reiterated its belief that Pershing has “a questionable motive” to gain control of the company and again drew attention to the fact that its proposed replacements include individuals with “a track record of value destruction…or no public board experience at all.”

A meeting date will be published alongside a circular to shareholders shortly.

In the meantime, the company advised its shareholders to take no action at this stage.

Reabold, which operates tranche of onshore and offshore assets in the UK, US and Romania, recently completed a £32 million deal with oil giant Shell for the former’s controlling stake in West of Shetland operator Corallian Energy.

The move netted Reabold £12.7m, aiding to its “financial felxibility”.

As part of the deal, Reabold acquired all of Corallian’s working interests in its portfolio, apart from the Victory licence, estimated to hold mid-case recoverable resources of 179 billion cubic feet of gas (bcf).

It intends to use the net proceeds from the sale to advance the development of its existing assets, including onshore hydrocarbon discover West Newton, and assess potential further acquisition opportunities.

