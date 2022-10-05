Shell named as buyer of West of Shetland operator Corallian from Reabold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Shell named as buyer of West of Shetland operator Corallian from Reabold

It has been revealed that Shell (LON: Shel) is the previously unknown “oil and gas major” behind the purchase of Corallian Energy.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
05/10/2022, 3:51 pm Updated: 05/10/2022, 5:13 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Reabold stake Corallian
TotalEnergie's Laggan-Tormore line is the preferred tieback option for Victory, Corallian's flagship asset. Pictured: The Shetland Gas Plant

It has been revealed that Shell (LON: Shel) is the previously unknown “oil and gas major” behind the purchase of Corallian Energy.

Reabold Resources (LON: RBD) announced last month that it had struck a £32 million deal with an anonymous buyer for the controlling stake in the West of Shetland operator.

There was much speculation at the time about the identity of the unnamed oil major, with just three operating in the UK.

It had been thought TotalEnergies was the most likely suitor, given it has direct infrastructure near Corallian’s Victory discovery.

But Reabold confirmed on Wednesday that Shell was the other party in the deal.

Shell Westwood North Sea © Supplied by Shell
The Shell Nelson platform

The company said it is “pleased that Shell and Corallian have executed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA)”.

Reabold intends to use the net proceeds received from the transaction to advance the development of its existing assets, including West Newton, and assess potential further acquisition opportunities.

Once the purchase completes, Corallian’s only asset will be licence P2596, which contains the Victory gas development opportunity.

Previously, a tieback to TotalEnergies’ Laggan-Tormore pipeline was the preferred development option for Victory, though it’s not yet known if this has changed.

The field is estimated to hold mid-case recoverable resources of 179 billion cubic feet of gas (bcf).

Corallian expects that completion of the SPA and, therefore, the initial gross consideration payment of £10 million, including about £3.2 million net to Reabold, will take place during Q4 of 2022.

Stephen Williams, co-chief executive of Reabold, commented: “We are very pleased that Shell has acquired Corallian, and therefore the Victory asset. We believe such a transaction validates Reabold’s strategy of creating value for shareholders by identifying, funding and monetising underappreciated, strategically important assets.

“The net proceeds to be received will provide Reabold with improved financial flexibility to consider further acquisition opportunities and develop its existing assets. In addition, we believe this transaction will result in the production of indigenous natural gas resources that will enhance the UK’s energy security position.”

Once the deal completes, Reabold will continue to hold 195,000 shares in Corallian, having sold 3.5 million.

It will also acquire all of Corallian’s working interests in its portfolio, apart from Victory.

It was announced in May that Reabold had received a “sufficiently attractive” offer for its 49.99% stake in the company.

Sale of Victory marks a “significant uplift” for Reabold, which has invested £7.5m in Corallian since late 2017.

Reabold will acquire the remaining North Sea licences – which have prospects located near existing oil and gas infrastructure – currently owned by Corallian for £250,000.

And the company says there are “excellent opportunities” to fund, progress, and monetise its assets, including the onshore West Newton prospect near Hull.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts