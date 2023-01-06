Shell expects $2bn hit from UK and EU windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell expects $2bn hit from UK and EU windfall tax

Windfall tax measures in the UK and EU are expected to see Shell (LON: SHEL) take on a $2bn liability during Q4, the energy giant has said.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/01/2023, 7:36 am Updated: 06/01/2023, 8:24 am
The Shell Nelson platform

In an update note ahead of its quarterly results, the firm said the increased UK Energy Profits Levy, alongside the “solidarity contribution” in the EU (effectively a windfall tax) will see it take on a deferred tax impact of $2bn.

Shell said this will not impact its Q4 2022 adjusted earnings as these will be reported as “identified items”.

It comes as the oil major has enjoyed whopping profits this year, reporting $26bn pre-tax in Q2 and $11.4bn in its last set of Q3 results in October.

North Sea boss at Shell Simon Roddy told Energy Voice last month that the firm expects to pay “hundreds of millions” in tax over the coming years.

That came after he was part of a meeting with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt over the windfall tax, which was recently hiked by 10% to an overall industry tax rate of 75%.

Mr Roddy said dialogue was “constructive”,  but warned against undermining investment stability.

“We are a long-term business. Investment capital will go to the most stable environment and the introduction and then changes to the EPL has really not helped that stability.

Shell North Sea boss Simon Roddy.

“We will continue to advocate for further investment stability which has obviously been undermined by that.”

In September, the EU Commission proposed new regulation on fossil fuel producers and low-cost electricity generating companies.

The temporary “solidarity contribution” is being levied on the “surplus taxable profits” on oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors.

Some outrage was caused in October, during Shell’s Q3 results, when it revealed it paid nothing in windfall tax in the North Sea in October when it reported $11.4bn pre-tax profits.

The firm had, however, written down $360m for future payments.

The lack of payments in Q3 were due to an investment incentive linked to the levy – at present, firms can claim back 91 pence on every pound spent through new investment.

However a UK parliamentary group this week described the incentive as “perverse”, saying such incentives – not currently available to power firms –  should be extended to electricity generators.

The Environmental Audit Committee claimed the oil and gas industry is being “massively subsidised” by the EPL and “could lead to loss-making investments being rendered commercial”.

