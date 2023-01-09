A North Sea flaring league table? It’s one idea mooted by MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

A North Sea flaring league table? It’s one idea mooted by MPs

Final day showdowns, mid-table mediocrity, relegation battles, underdogs, six-pointers – all things associated with the highs and lows of league sport.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/01/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Shutterstock / corlaffraflaring league table

Final day showdowns, mid-table mediocrity, relegation battles, underdogs, six-pointers – all things associated with the highs and lows of league sport.

But such phrases could soon be deployed by pundits to chronicle the moves of oil and gas companies as they vie for top spot in a very different type of table.

A UK Government select committee has recommended the creation of a new league, detailing efforts to reduce North Sea flaring and venting.

Oil and gas companies would be ranked from best to worst, with the biggest offenders languishing at the bottom of the table.

Such information could then be shared with investors, non-governmental organisations and policymakers, allowing them to monitor progress while also incentivising firms to clean up their act.

EAC ringing the recommendations

As part of its ‘accelerating the transition from fossil fuels and securing energy supplies’ report, published last week, the cross-party Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) made a host of oil and gas related recommendations.

Amongst them were for government to set a clear end date for North Sea licensing, and for spend relief to be extended to renewables generators.

North Sea emissions

In a bid to tackle flaring and venting, the EAC has suggested the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) “identify and publish a league table of the best and worst performing companies”.

It also recommends that all UK North Sea firms involved in oil and gas production “report annually on their progress in decarbonising their activities”.

Cracking the whip already

For its part, the NSTA has not been sitting on its hands in its quest to crack down on flaring.

In 2022 alone, the industry regulator launched a number of probes and dished out some hefty fines.

Notably, EnQuest was hit with a £150,000 penalty last month, believed to be the largest issued by the NSTA, for flaring an excess 262 tonnes of gas on its Magnus field.

As part of the North Sea Transition Deal, a landmark pact between government and industry, the sector pledged to establish a Methane Action Plan.

And in 2021, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) published a plan that committed to no routine flaring by 2030.

nsta fine © Supplied by EnQuest
The EnQuest Magnus platform.

Flaring is sometimes required to safely dispose of excess gas offshore, rather than allowing it to simply disperse.

But it is a highly emitting process, and a total ban on all but emergency flaring has been in place in Norway since 1971.

Between 2018 and 2020, flaring and venting made up 26% of emissions from oil and gas production activities in the UK North Sea.

Responding to the initial report last week, the NSTA said it “works closely with industry to encourage collaboration and action which supports both UK energy security and the transition to net zero, including reducing emissions from sources such as flaring and venting, using sanctions when necessary”.

It added: “We already monitor and publish industry emissions performance including greenhouse gas emissions, carbon emissions and intensity, and flaring and venting and have seen an overall 21.5% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions since 2018 and have set industry a clear expectation of zero routine flaring and venting by 2030.

“Platform electrification is a vital part of cutting emissions in the North Sea and reaching net zero and we continue to support and encourage operators to adopt it wherever possible.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts