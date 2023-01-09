Energy security will still have ‘major impact on oil and gas’ in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy security will still have ‘major impact on oil and gas’ in 2023

As we approach the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it is a further reminder that energy security will continue to have a major impact on oil and gas markets and how nations meet their energy requirements.
By Rosalie Chadwick, Partner and Global Head of Oil and Gas, Pinsent Masons
09/01/2023, 7:00 am
Fiscal stability is paramount if international investors are to be persuaded to commit to the UK energy sector and so help improve our energy security.

The government has to recognise that when prioritising future investments, decision makers are horizon scanning over the next 10-15-20 years, therefore perceived instability weakens the appeal of both renewables and hydrocarbon projects.

There is widespread recognition that oil and gas extracted from the UKCS basin needs to be recovered in a responsible and accountable manner, with environmental concerns being front and centre.

It is accepted there should be some contribution from the industry but there is a careful balance to be struck when creating a long-term sustainable energy policy.

Renewables will in time become the dominant source of our energy output, but oil and gas need to be at the heart of any policy until that stage is reached, and encouraging responsible long-term investment in both sectors is an important consideration for policy makers.

Despite some of the economic headwinds and volatility the sector faced in 2022, there remains a good appetite to invest in oil and gas and a broader range of funds are coming back into the fold because of three factors – the importance of establishing energy security; the industry appears to be addressing ESG concerns; and the potential returns are much more positive now compared to many other sectors.

In the last decade, Ithaca Energy has deployed an excellent ‘buy and build’ strategy, making a number of well-considered, transformational acquisitions to become one of the leading operators in the UKCS basin.

Pinsent Masons has advised Ithaca throughout this period, including its recent listing on the main London Stock Exchange.

The largest UK IPO of 2022, this listing not only underlined the market confidence in Ithaca’s innovative management team but illustrates that institutional investors are coming back into oil and gas and that the capital markets are selectively open for quality businesses.

