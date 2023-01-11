Three60 wins global wells work with BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Three60 wins global wells work with BP

Energy services group Three60 Energy has signed a deal with BP to provide well engineering services across the supermajor’s global operations.
By Andrew Dykes
11/01/2023, 7:00 am
Walter Thain is chief executive of Three60 Energy 

The five-year service agreement, effective as of 1 June 2022, has already seen the Aberdeen-headquartered firm support BP with well engineering services in the UK North Sea, USA and Trinidad.

The award comes with the option to extend for two additional years beyond the initial five-year period, while also providing other new opportunities for Three60 across the group’s global project base in the subsurface and renewables sectors.

The value of the “significant” contract was not disclosed.

Launched in 2016 with the backing of Simmons Private Equity, the firm has seen a string of successful contract awards and acquisitions in recent years, and the addition of bases in Norway, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan and Australia.

Success in 2022 included a deal to take over Fraser Well Management last July.

The acquisition led to an expansion of the company’s capabilities to span the complete well lifecycle, on- and offshore, and to it becoming one of only two firms able to undertake the role of outsourced duty holder, pipeline operator and well operator.

This was shortly followed by a deal to take on Orkney-based maintenance and services specialist, Bryan J Rendall’s Electrical (BJRE) in a move aimed at spurring the Three60’s presence in the growing wind power sector.

Three60 group chief executive Walter Thain said: “Above all else, we prioritise the value we bring our customers and partners through our integrated energy solutions. bp is a strategic partner across our global operations, particularly within our wells service line, and we are looking forward to further supporting across projects spanning subsurface and renewable scopes.

“As we work towards a just energy transition, we are looking to further strengthen our relationships with key players in the energy industry like bp, so we can continue to deliver better energy together.”

