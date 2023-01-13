Serica boss addresses investor concern on whether Triton FPSO is ‘fit for purpose’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica boss addresses investor concern on whether Triton FPSO is ‘fit for purpose’

Dana Petroleum, which operates Triton, was cautioned last year by the HSE after it found employees were put at risk of exposure to legionella bacteria on board.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
13/01/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 13/01/2023, 7:06 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumTriton FPSO Serica
The Triton FPSO

The chief executive of Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has reassured shareholders that the Triton FPSO is “fit for purpose” until at least the end of the decade.

During an investor presentation, Mitch Flegg revealed there has been “a lot of comment and a lot of questions” about the “quality” of the North Sea vessel in recent weeks.

It follows the announcement that Serica will buy fellow operator Tailwind Energy – a large stakeholder in the FPSO – in a shares and cash deal worth a total of £367 million.

Dana Petroleum, which operates the Triton FPSO, was cautioned last year by the Health and Safety Executive after it found employees were put at risk of exposure to legionella bacteria on board.

The offshore watchdog  raised concerns over water management issues, as well as noise exposure on the FPSO.

In response to the improvement notice, published in July, Dana said it regretted the situation and was working towards full compliance.

Triton is the host for eight producing fields in the region.

Tailwind has an interest in five of those – Guillemot, Belinda, Bittern, Gannet E and Evelyn – and operates the latter two.

It also has a 46% stake in the Triton FPSO, located about 120 miles east of Aberdeen.

Triton FPSO Serica © Tailwind Energy
The majority of Tailwind’s fields are tied-back to the Dana Petroleum-operated Triton FPSO

Built in 1998, the 244-metre long vessel is now in its 25th year, and it appears Serica investors are anxious production may be curtailed by the need for maintenance.

But Mr Flegg says “a large amount of work” has been carried out on Triton recently, which will comfortably see it through until 2030.

Mr Flegg said: “There has been a lot of comment and a lot of questions about the quality of that FPSO; people suggesting it’s going to have to come off station for upgrades.

“There has been a lot of work done recently to verify the integrity of that piece of kit, and to determine that it is fit for purpose until at least 2030, with no dry dock or off stationing required.

“There is a campaign of upgrade and maintenance work, and there was a large amount of work done with a walk-to-work programme during 2022 – there will be another one during 2023.

“The result is that the uptime on that FPSO is really good – more than 95% in 2022. It’s performing absolutely brilliantly, and we expect it to continue to do so.”

Tailwind bought Shell and ExxonMobil’s stakes in the Triton cluster in September 2018.

Dana has operated the area’s namesake FPSO since 2012 and currently holds a 52% stake in the asset – Waldorf Production owns the remaining 2%.

Triton is normally crewed by around 70 staff, but has accommodation on board for up to 80 people.

