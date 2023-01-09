New development well completed at Tailwind’s Gannet E project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

New development well completed at Tailwind’s Gannet E project

Drilling of the fourth well in the Gannet E expansion project has been safely completed, on time and on budget.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/01/2023, 1:16 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Stena Drillingfourth well gannet e
The Stena Don was used to complete the work.

Drilling of the fourth well in the Gannet E expansion project has been safely completed, on time and on budget.

Energy services giant Petrofac was tasked with managing and operating the well, 21/30c-29 (GE-04), on behalf of field owner Tailwind Energy.

Spudding was completed using the Stena Don drilling rig.

Initial well results are above the pre-drill expectation, said Tailwind, and initial flow rates are expected to exceed 8,000 barrels of oil per day when production comes online.

Rig demobilisation operations are in the process of completing, with the Stena Don expected to be off location by tomorrow (Jan 10).

The well has been temporarily suspended, ahead of being tied into Dana Petroleum’s Triton floating production, storage and offloading vessel in the first quarter of 2023.

Tailwind serica energy © Tailwind Energy
The majority of Tailwind’s fields are tied-back to the Dana Petroleum-operated Triton FPSO

Tailwind is the 100% owner of the Gannet E field, and holds a 46.42% stake in Triton, around 120 miles east of Aberdeen.

Gannet E is a two-stage project to expand production from the field, with a new production line and manifold being installed to boost output from the existing three wells.

Plans are in place to drill a fifth well at the field next year.

Tailwind’s net production in 2022 averaged 11,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), a figure that is on course to rise as new projects come on stream.

Gannet E

Tailwind acquired its 100% stake in Gannet E in September 2018, through its purchase of Shell and ExxonMobil’s stakes in the Triton cluster.

Shell initially developed Gannet via three wells connected to the Gannet Alpha platform, about 110 miles east of Aberdeen.

First oil was achieved in 1998, some 16 years after the field’s discovery, but production halted in 2011 following a pipeline leak.

Gannet E resumed production in 2018 following installation of a new pipeline to Triton.

Serica deal

At the tail end of 2022 Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) announced plans to buy Tailwind in a shares and cash deal worth a total of £367 million.

Tailwind, backed by commodities and energy group Mercuria, has been steadily expanding in the North Sea in recent years.

Completion of the deal, expected in March 2023, will put Serica in the top 10 club of producers in the UK North Sea.

This morning the London-listed company published new info on the proposed takeover, arguing that inherited tax losses could deliver a positive to shareholders in coming years.

Serica said £470m of Tailwind’s tax losses could be used as offsets against its taxable income over the next three years.

A meeting to approve the deal is due to take place on January 27.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts