Oil & Gas / North Sea

Breaking: Harbour Energy plans Aberdeen job cuts over windfall tax

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has confirmed plans for a series of job cuts at its North Sea base in Aberdeen due to the windfall tax.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
18/01/2023, 2:56 pm Updated: 18/01/2023, 3:11 pm
Harbour Energy told staff on Wednesday.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) has confirmed plans for a series of job cuts at its North Sea base in Aberdeen due to the windfall tax.

A spokesperson for the company, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, said it told staff on Wednesday about the plans.

Harbour has not confirmed the number of jobs it expects to cut, which are subject to consultation, and could not give an estimate to the rough figure when asked by EV.

The company has already shunned the latest North Sea licensing round due to changes to the windfall tax – or Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – which was increased by 10% in November, taking the industry’s overall tax rate to 75%.

In a statement, Harbour energy said it has launched a “review of our UK organisation to align with lower future activity levels”.

“Following changes to the EPL, we have had to reassess our future activity levels in the UK. We will continue to support investment on the many attractive opportunities within our existing portfolio, but we are scaling back investment in other areas such as new exploration licensing.

“As such, we have initiated a review of our UK organisation to align with lower future activity levels.”

Harbour Energy has been one of the strongest opponents of the EPL, warning chancellor Jeremy Hunt ahead of the increase that it risks “driving investment out of the UK altogether”.

Linda Cook

CEO Linda Cook, who penned the letter, was joined in those calls by other independent producers who are particularly hard-hit by the levy as they are not insulated by global profits of oil majors.

Those without major spending plans ahead are not able to benefit from the investment incetives linked to the levy, and can be disproportionately affected.

Harbour Energy dropped out of the FTSE 100 earlier this month due to a plummet in share price in recent months, linked to the levy.

After Harbour Energy shunned the licensing round, trade body Offshore Energies UK said this is “just what we predicted would happen as a result of the windfall tax”, describing it as “bad for the industry” and “bad for consumers”, urging the Treasury to reconsider.

