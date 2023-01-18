Altera hiring workers to revamp Knarr FPSO for Rosebank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Altera hiring workers to revamp Knarr FPSO for Rosebank

Altera Infrastructure has launched an employment drive as it prepares for the redeployment of the Knarr FPSO.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/01/2023, 3:52 pm Updated: 18/01/2023, 4:40 pm
© Supplied by Altera InfrastructurAltera Knarr FPSO
On the deck of the Knarr FPSO.. -. Supplied by Altera Infrastructure Date; Unknown

Altera Infrastructure has launched an employment drive as it prepares for the redeployment of the Knarr FPSO.

The offshore services group is on the lookout for “candidates within several disciplines” to prepare the vessel for use on Equinor’s (OSLO: EQNR) Rosebank field.

That could include making Knarr electrification ready, fundamental to the Norwegian oil giant’s goal to keep emissions from the field to minimum.

It was announced last week that Aker Solutions (OSLO: AKSO) and Dubai’s Drydocks International had won a deal worth up to £330.5m to upgrade the FPSO.

It will cover new build, demolition and life extension services for the vessel to be kept on the field for 25 years without drydocking.

The Knarr FPSO was transported to Aker Solutions’ yard in Stord in August 2022, and is planned to be towed to Dubai during the second half of 2023.

Those interested are being signposted towards one of the company’s recruitment agencies.

It comes just days after the Aberdeen-headquartered group emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with work at Rosebank a “key driver”.

oil majors uk production © Supplied by Altera Infrastructur
Equinor will use the Knarr FPSO to produce Rosebank

In a bid to restructure more than $1.5bn of debt, Altera entered Chapter 11 with the US courts last year.

By declaring bankruptcy, firms can continue to trade and reorganise while paying off debts – it is a process that’s been used by many oil and gas firms in recent years.

Altera, which supplies production vessels to the oil and gas sector, said it has converted more than $1bn of debt into company equity.

The company has its main base in Westhill, on the outskirts of Aberdeen, and employs more than 2,000 people globally.

Last year Altera said it had 130 employees in the UK: 44 onshore in Aberdeen, alongside nine on the Voyageur Spirit and 77 on the Foinaven FPSO, now sent for decommissioning.

Rosebank

Rumours first emerged last year that Altera and Equinor had struck a deal to use the Knarr FPSO to develop Rosebank.

The vessel is due to be deployed at the West of Shetland field, estimated to hold hundreds-of-million barrels of oil, for nine years.

Options are in place for up to 25 years, once the field clears regulatory approvals.

Equinor expects to take an FID on the scheme this year.

The contract also allows liquidity for “substantial capex upgrades to the FPSO” – Equinor has already discussed heavy upgrades to allow the Knarr to be ready for electrification.

 

