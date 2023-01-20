Saipem secures North Sea work with Equinor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Saipem secures North Sea work with Equinor

Offshore contractor Saipem (MI: SPM) has bagged a deal with Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) for work on a North Sea pipeline project.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
20/01/2023, 7:38 am Updated: 20/01/2023, 7:38 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Saipem North Sea Equinor
Saipem's Castorone

Offshore contractor Saipem (MI: SPM) has bagged a deal with Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) for work on a North Sea pipeline project.

The Italian firm will install a 50 mile long cylinder that will tie in the production template of the Irpa field to the existing Aasta Hansteen platform.

To complete the work, slated to take place in 2025, Saipem will deploy its flagship vessel Castorone.

It comes days after Equinor, alongside partners Wintershall Dea and Petoro, confirmed a  commercial gas discovery of up to 69.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) a few miles south of Irpa.

The Obelix Upflank discovery exploration wells were drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling rig.

They are located just over 14 miles south of Irpa, and around 215 miles west of Sandnessjoen.

Saipem has also landed work, in partnership with Aker Solutions do Brasil, with TotalEnergies for the LAPA Southwest (LAPA SW) development project, a deepwater oilfield offshore Brazil.

The scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (EPCI) of Subsea Umbilicals, Risers, Flowlines (SURF) as well as a Subsea Production System (SPS).

LAPA SW Development Project is the first ever integrated SURF and SPS project awarded by TotalEnergies.

Together, the two offshore contracts are worth around £728 million.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts