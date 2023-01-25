Sasol, Sonatrach team up for green hydrogen work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / Europe

Sasol, Sonatrach team up for green hydrogen work

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/01/2023, 4:16 pm
Sasol is working on plans to cut carbon, particularly at its Secunda plant where it aims to secure pipeline gas supplies from Mozambique.
Sasol's Secunda plant

Sasol and Sonatrach have teamed up to work on the production of low-carbon hydrogen and synthetic gas in Sicily.

The Hybla project involves producing 7,800 tonnes per year of hydrogen and 25,000 tpy of syngas. The plan involves the capture of 120,000 tpy of emissions. Production from the facility could go to decarbonising local industry.

Sasol has a chemicals plant in Augusta, while Sonatrach owns a refinery.

A statement from Sasol said the move was an “extremely important step” in accelerating the creation of a “Hydrogen Valley” in Sicily. It has the potential, the company said, to be among the largest in Italy.

Sasol Italy and Sonatrach Raffineria Italia held talks on plans for the plant at Augusta, on Sicily’s eastern coast.

The mayor of Augusta, Giuseppe di Mare, and of Melilli, Giuseppe Carta, were involved in discussions, the company said. Also participating was the head of the port authority, Francesco Di Sarcina, and various business executives.

Sasol said the plan would strengthen Sicily’s role in the future of the European Union’s hydrogen infrastructure. The investments would provide a boost for the local economy.

Valley plans

Sasol and Sonatrach teamed up in April 2021 to work on hydrogen opportunities in Sicily. The South African company said they had signed a partnership agreement with the Politecnico di Torino on carbon capture and use at the sites in Augusta.

Sasol is also working on deals with Germany on hydrogen. The company recently signed up deals in South Africa to secure renewable energy for the production of green hydrogen. It has the aim of leading “the development of a green hydrogen economy in Southern Africa”.

Sonatrach bought the Augusta refinery in 2018 from ExxonMobil. The deal was controversial and has faced investigations in Algeria, with some speculation that the company may opt to sell it on. A former Sonatrach CEO was sentenced to 15 years in prison late last year over his role in the Augusta refinery purchase.

