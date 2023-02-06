IOG suspends ‘uneconomic’ A2 well as Southwark woes mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

IOG suspends ‘uneconomic’ A2 well as Southwark woes mount

By Andrew Dykes
06/02/2023, 12:08 pm Updated: 06/02/2023, 4:47 pm
© IOGIOG platform issue Blythe
The Noble Hans Deul rig drilling through the Blythe platform, which is part of IOG's Saturn Banks project

Independent Oil and Gas (IOG) has suspended operations at its A2 well on the Southwark field after remediation work failed to boost production rates, prompting another fall in its stock price.

In an operational update on Monday, IOG (LON:IOG) said it had completed remediation work and flow testing on its long-delayed A2 well, but that “rates do not currently justify hooking up the well for production.”

It is yet another blow to the company’s plans for the Southwark field, from which the company had hoped to produce first gas by mid-January. However, issues with rig stability and now low flow rates and produced water volumes have hampered progress.

Shares in the company fell again on the news, at one point hitting a historic low of 4.8p.

Southwark forms part of the first phase of IOG’s wider Saturn Banks project, which includes the Blythe and Elgood fields.

IOG said it had completed three of the six stimulated zones and perforation of two other zones within the A2 well. The well was then flow tested both on a sustained basis to establish stable rates and on a cycled basis.

While the work successfully reduced water production from 1,500 barrels per day (bpd) to an average rate of 380 bpd, it said stabilised gas rates have been limited to 2.5 million cubic feet per day at a flowing wellhead pressure of 1,186 psi.

Well test data is still being reviewed with the company’s technical advisors, but the rates indicate the well is “clearly uneconomic”, noted Panmure Gordon director and analyst Ashley Kelty.

A2 will now be suspended while the firm evaluates the feasibility of cycled production and other “alternative longer-term remediation strategies”, IOG said.

In the meantime, it will make a decision with venture partner CalEnergy on whether to directly resume work at Southwark’s other well – A1 – well as planned or to move the Shelf Perseverance – formerly Noble Hans Deul – rig to prioritise work at the Blythe field.

Work on the H2 well at Blythe would be subject to further regulatory approvals but would offer more time to incorporate learnings from A2 – something chief operating officer Dougie Scott said would be “pivotal” to drawing up further plans for completion at A1.

“Moving forward, a key focus area will be assessing the viability of hydraulic stimulation in reservoirs with low column height above free water,” he added.

Back to work at Blythe?

Production at Blythe has also been constrained by liquids handling capacity at the Bacton terminal and the need for offsite storage, processing and disposal of saline aqueous liquids being produced from the H1 well.

Work at the field’s H2 well is intended to increase production rates, increase reserves recovery and limit water production, which would alleviate these onshore water handling requirements.

However, the company’s schedule is busy. Under its existing rig contract, including priced extension options, IOG also plans to tackle two appraisal wells at Goddard and Kelham North/Central later this year.

It said it would review its capital expenditure programme in light of the setbacks, and will provide further updates “in due course”.

Chief executive Rupert Newall said the group was “clearly very disappointed” with the outcome of work at A2, which is “a very significant departure from our plans and expectations.”

“We are already working hard to incorporate the data and learnings from A2 into the A1 well plan and will assess the implications for other similar assets in our portfolio.

“As we demobilise well test equipment, we are evaluating next steps with our joint venture partner. Recent engineering and procurement work gives us the option to accelerate Blythe H2, which is an important well for IOG. If successful, it would increase near term production and cashflow as well as significantly reducing water production and associated costs.”

In an analyst note, Mr Kelty said the result at A2 “materially downgrades the potential of the Saturn Banks Hub as Southwark was to be a key part of it.”

“Overall upside looks limited now and the Blythe well needs to work.

“Investors must surely now be wondering whether this is simply more bad luck, a very low-quality asset or whether it’s time for a change of management.”

