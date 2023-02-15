Images: Neptune marks fifth birthday with wooden replica of North Sea platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Images: Neptune marks fifth birthday with wooden replica of North Sea platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
15/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neptune Energywooden replica north sea

A wooden replica of a North Sea gas platform – something of a departure from the usual cake, balloons and party hats.

But it’s Neptune Energy’s fifth birthday today, and the operator will commission a model of one its key assets if it wants to.

To mark half a decade since it acquired Engie’s exploration and production business, the North Sea oil and gas company recently gave a local Indonesian craftsman a unique task.

Netpune’s team in the region recruited a sculptor in the Grobogan regency of the North East part of Central Java province to create a wooden model of Cygnus.

The major Southern North Sea gas facility was among the assets Neptune acquired during its take over of the French multinational’s E&P division.

Neptune’s managing director for Indonesia, Eko Lumadyo, said: “The pandemic had an especially significant impact on small communities in this country and our team in Indonesia have been involved in many initiatives to support the local economy.

“We were aware of the excellent work of a local craftsman who creates beautiful, intricately-detailed models from recycled wood, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity to support the local community and to create something unique to mark the company’s special anniversary.

“We were all thoroughly impressed with the result!”

Using recycled teak word, the craftsman re-created Cygnus entirely by hand, using photos of the facility as a reference.

It took them 95 days from start to finish to complete the model, which was then shipped to Aberdeen.

The wooden replica now has pride of place in the boardroom of Neptune’s North Sea offices near Aberdeen Harbour.

Cygnus

Neptune holds a 38.75% operated stake in Cygnus field – Spirit Energy owns the rest (61.25%).

Cygnus is a crucial component of the UK North Sea energy infrastructure, capable of producing approximately 6% of UK domestic demand, making it Britain’s single largest producing gas field.

Production from the 10th well at the facility started up earlier this month, with drilling work currently underway on an 11th.

It means Cygnus is now capable of producing enough natural gas to meet the needs of approximately 2 million UK households, at a lower carbon intensity rate than much of the North Sea.

