Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea newcomer Hartshead Resources names former Perenco boss as COO

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/02/2023, 7:36 am Updated: 27/02/2023, 7:37 am
North Sea newcomer Hartshead Resources (ASX: HHR) has named a former Perenco and Ineos boss as its new chief operating officer (COO).

Anne-Michèle Vignaroli brings more than 20 years’ industry experience to the firm, the majority of which has been in the UK North Sea, focused on the southern gas basin.

Ms Vignaroli has spent time working for Ineos on the Clipper South as asset manager, and most recently has been working for four years as an independent consultant.

She spent 11 years of her career with Perenco, latterly as its chief reservoir engineer for the UK.

Her appointment comes as Hartshead Resources progresses its Anning and Somerville gas fields in the UK to a final investment decision (FID) later in 2023.

Chief executive Chris Lewis said: “I am delighted to welcome Anne-Michèle to the Hartshead Team. Anne-Michèle’s expertise in UK Southern Gas Basin gas field development and asset management will be of great value to our development projects.

“As we move from development planning into project execution Anne-Michèle, in the role of COO, will play a pivotal role in ensuring project delivery and I look forward to seeing the project progress under her stewardship as we continue to move toward first gas.”

Australia-headquartered Hartshead is the sole owner of Licence P2607, which contains Anning and Somerville, as well as the Hodgkin and Lovelace plays.

The firm believes the permit to hold 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

Last week the firm kicked off a contractor race for construction of a new platform and jacket for the development, with the award expected later this year.

