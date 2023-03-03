‘F**ks Sake’: Douglas Ross apologises for swearing as oil protestors hit Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘F**ks Sake’: Douglas Ross apologises for swearing as oil protestors hit Holyrood

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
03/03/2023, 7:31 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Scottish Parliamentdouglas ross swearing
Douglas Ross.

Oil and gas protestors have become a regular fixture disrupting proceedings at the Scottish Parliament – and the Scottish Tory leader has apparently had enough.

Douglas Ross apologised for his “industrial language” after swearing on Wednesday, having been was caught on camera uttering “F**Ks Sake* when protestors shouted from the galley.

The man protesting isn’t clearly heard, but the word “Jackdaw” can be picked up – an upcoming central North Sea gas field in development by Shell.

Watch the moment (and the apology) below:

@scotnational

The moment Douglas Ross is caught on microphone at FMQs exclaiming ‘f***’s sake’ in response to oil and gas protesters disrupting the session 🤭

♬ original sound – The National – The National

Douglas Ross then gave an apology for swearing . . .

@holyrooddaily

Douglas Ross says sorry after Scottish Parliament mics picked up his swearing. “To you, the Chamber, and everyone listening – including my mother, probably – I apologise…” #FMQs

♬ original sound – Holyrood Daily

 

Protestors have been busy this week in Scotland – in Stirling they decided to target artefacts owned by Scottish legend William Wallace.

A pair of climate activists smashed the glass encasing the sword of the Scottish national hero.

It happened at around 11.30am on Thursday, when the two demonstrators targeted the display at the Wallace Monument in Stirling.

They are part of ‘This is Rigged’, a new campaign group that is calling on the Scottish Government to “vocally oppose” all new fossil fuel projects in Scotland.

It is also demanding that funds be freed up to oil and gas workers move into new jobs.

Earlier this year Holyrood declared a “presumption against” new North Sea exploration, though energy remains a matter reserved for the UK Government.

