Snow causes delays for North Sea helicopter flights

Helicopters travelling across the North Sea are facing delays this morning as snow hits the region.

Operators Bristow, Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) and NHV have all had flights delayed.

TotalEnergies, BP, Repsol Sinopec, CNOOC, Harbour Energy and CNR International are among the operators affected.

More than a dozen flights have been delayed across the board from Aberdeen, though none have affected CHC’s operations, according to its website.

It comes as heavy snow and ice struck the region overnight, causing heavy travel disruption in Aberdeen and wider north-east Scotland.

The level of snow has caused the runway at Aberdeen airport to be closed.

Meanwhile Traffic Scotland has confirmed a number of road closures due to the conditions.