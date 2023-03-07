Snow causes delays for North Sea helicopter flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Snow causes delays for North Sea helicopter flights

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2023, 8:48 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
north sea helicopters
A Bristow S-92 helicopter taking off from its North Sea base in Aberdeen.

Helicopters travelling across the North Sea are facing delays this morning as snow hits the region.

Operators Bristow, Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS) and NHV have all had flights delayed.

TotalEnergies, BP, Repsol Sinopec, CNOOC, Harbour Energy and CNR International are among the operators affected.

More than a dozen flights have been delayed across the board from Aberdeen, though none have affected CHC’s operations, according to its website.

It comes as heavy snow and ice struck the region overnight, causing heavy travel disruption in Aberdeen and wider north-east Scotland.

The level of snow has caused the runway at Aberdeen airport to be closed.

Meanwhile Traffic Scotland has confirmed a number of road closures due to the conditions.

