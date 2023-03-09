Government ‘unlikely’ to tinker with windfall tax in upcoming spring budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Government ‘unlikely’ to tinker with windfall tax in upcoming spring budget

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/03/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 09/03/2023, 10:23 am
It is “unlikely” that Jeremy Hunt will toy with current energy windfall taxes when he delivers the government’s fiscal update next week.

Previewing the upcoming spring budget, Tim Sarson and Sharon Baynham of KMPG also played down the odds of the Chancellor hitting other sectors with levies.

They note that recent fiscal interventions have “not raised the tax revenues that the government expected”, primarily due to a drop in energy prices.

“There is a natural hedge between energy profits levy (EPL) income and the cost of the Energy Price Guarantee scheme,” the pair said.

Mr Hunt will take to the floor of the House of Commons on Wednesday next week to unveil the government’s spending plans.

Calls for tax cuts

A somewhat improved outlook for the UK – particularly compared to the backdrop that preceded November’s autumn budget – means the Chancellor is under growing pressure to cut taxes.

In his previous statement, Mr Hunt extended the windfall tax, of EPL, on North Sea producers until 2028.

The rate was also increased to 35%, for a headline level of 75%, and a link to the oil price axed.

North Sea producers slammed the move, and some have even reduced their planned UK investment as a result.

Mr Hunt also rolled out the Electricity Generator Levy, specifically designed to tap into the “extraordinary” profits of certain low carbon electricity generators, at a rate of 45%.

It too sparked fury from industry, and there will be many hoping that the Chancellor will backtrack on the policy, and address certain issues with the EPL, in his statement next week.

But KPMG is dubious about any movement either way, despite the pressure on the government to reduce the UK’s tax burden.

north sea windfall tax © PA
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Mr Sarson and Ms Baynham said: “We think the prospect of further extensions or new windfall taxes in other sectors is unlikely.  Whilst there may sometimes be a case for a windfall tax, they send a negative message to potential investors. Likelihood: We do not expect any new windfall taxes.”

Green spend incentives

“One core frustration for businesses”, also noted by KPMG, is a “lack of strategy on how the tax system will be used to help the transition to net zero”.

In the last year, both the European Union and the US have published landmark policies outlining how the plan to “incentivise investment” in green technology.

“There are many areas in the UK economy where green technology exists but there is inadequate infrastructure to access it easily and ensure the UK can use it to accelerate the move to green technology and energy, ensuring we hit net zero goals. Hydrogen is a good example of this,” said Mr Sarson and Ms Baynham.

“Any changes will need to offer certainty and stability. To change investment decisions, businesses need to know up-front if their project or spend will qualify. The UK has had a tumultuous year in terms of tax policy, and this can also act negatively on attracting investment. Businesses need to know what incentives are available and that they will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

“This is a difficult task when we have a general election in the near future, but if the government introduced bold, well targeted and efficient incentives this may be a legacy that would outlast their parliamentary term.”

