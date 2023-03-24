UK Government plans ‘energy security day’ in Aberdeen – report

An error occurred. Please try again.

The UK Government is planning to launch “energy security day” in Aberdeen next week, unveiling new plans linked to oil and gas and CCS, it is reported.

According to The Guardian, the announcement, planed for Thursday, includes a revamped net zero strategy in the UK’s oil capital.

The day has been trailed to some London media, and it is expected that an announcement on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) could be made.

That comes as ministers have promised an update on the Track 2 funding – which the Acorn development in Aberdeenshire is banking on – before the end of the month.

It also comes a week after Jeremy Hunt announced a £20bn package for the technology in his budget.

The energy security day is in response to US president Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a huge financial and regulatory package making the States a friendlier place to invest in the energy transition.

A last-minute change of venue for the event is possible – as was seen last year when Jeremy Hunt was meant to visit the north-east, but instead went to Edinburgh – but Aberdeen is preferred, the paper reports.

There are also “rows” over whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lead the launch, the Guardian says.

The publication also reports that the energy day in Aberdeen could include potential licensing of the Rosebank oilfield in the West of Shetland.

It adds that ministers will not stop the flaring of oil and gas offshore by 2025, contrary to a net zero review earlier this year, and no new office for net zero will be imposed.

Climate activists told the newspaper that CCS technology is “greenwash” that would benefit oil and gas.

Four departments are expected to be included, with green measures expected to include expansion of onshore and offshore wind, green hydrogen production and electric vehicle manufacturing.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has not commented.