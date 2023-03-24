UK Government plans ‘energy security day’ in Aberdeen – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

UK Government plans ‘energy security day’ in Aberdeen – report

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/03/2023, 6:02 pm Updated: 24/03/2023, 6:22 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by HM Treasuryrishi sunak energy
Rows are ongoing over whether Rishi Sunak will lead the launch. He visited Aberdeen as chancellor last year.

The UK Government is planning to launch “energy security day” in Aberdeen next week, unveiling new plans linked to oil and gas and CCS, it is reported.

According to The Guardian, the announcement, planed for Thursday, includes a revamped net zero strategy in the UK’s oil capital.

The day has been trailed to some London media, and it is expected that an announcement on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) could be made.

That comes as ministers have promised an update on the Track 2 funding – which the Acorn development in Aberdeenshire is banking on – before the end of the month.

It also comes a week after Jeremy Hunt announced a £20bn package for the technology in his budget.

The energy security day is in response to US president Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a huge financial and regulatory package making the States a friendlier place to invest in the energy transition.

A last-minute change of venue for the event is possible – as was seen last year when Jeremy Hunt was meant to visit the north-east, but instead went to Edinburgh – but Aberdeen is preferred, the paper reports.

There are also “rows” over whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lead the launch, the Guardian says.

The publication also reports that the energy day in Aberdeen could include potential licensing of the Rosebank oilfield in the West of Shetland.

It adds that ministers will not stop the flaring of oil and gas offshore by 2025, contrary to a net zero review earlier this year, and no new office for net zero will be imposed.

Climate activists told the newspaper that CCS technology is “greenwash” that would benefit oil and gas.

Four departments are expected to be included, with green measures expected to include expansion of onshore and offshore wind, green hydrogen production and electric vehicle manufacturing.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has not commented.

