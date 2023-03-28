Aberdeen’s Salus Technical lands £50k training deal with Serica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Aberdeen’s Salus Technical lands £50k training deal with Serica

By Andrew Dykes
28/03/2023, 11:32 am
© Supplied by Salus TechnicalSalus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.
Salus Technical founder and managing director David Jamieson.

Salus Technical has secured a significant contract to provide process safety training for all employees at North Sea E&P group Serica Energy.

The Aberdeen-based process safety specialist will offer its recently launched online process safety course to Serica Energy’s UK workforce, with 250 delegates signed up to complete the module.

A small group from Serica completed a successful trial of the ‘Process Safety Awareness’ course before committing to the on-demand training, worth some £55,000, which will be accessible over a three-year period.

Salus launched the course in September last year to address a backlog of safety training requirements from energy industry professionals following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm’s founder and managing director David Jamieson said his team had been “blown away” by the positive feedback received on the module so far.

Several other UK offshore operators are currently undergoing trials of the course, and Mr Jamieson said he was “hopeful that the content will resonate those organisations, as it did with Serica Energy.”

Serica integrity and process safety manager Andrew Sekulin said the company was committed to continuous improvement of its safety performance, which is why it had chosen to roll the scheme out across the organisation.

“The content allows us to set the standard for process safety and make sure that everyone understands their role in major accident prevention, whether they work in HR, accounting, engineering or in frontline operations,” he explained.

“Our employees can access it in the office, offshore or while working from home, and the short bite-sized format works really well for us.”

The course aligns with Process Safety frameworks and leadership principles from accredited institutions including the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP), the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) and Offshore Energies UK (OEUK).

Mr Jamieson added: “The beauty of the course is that although it is targeted at those working in high-hazard industries, it is designed for non-safety professionals, so personnel in a range of disciplines can benefit from it. Serica Energy obviously saw this benefit, as they have opened up the learning opportunity to each and every member of staff.

“I truly believe that everyone understanding the basics of process safety is the most effective way of preventing major accidents, but we appreciate that rolling out training and initiatives to the whole workforce can be difficult, so we have removed as many barriers as we can.”

His comments follow an illuminating HSE Conference hosted by OEUK in Aberdeen last week, in which delegates urged the sector to be more transparent in sharing data around incidents and safety lessons to improve overall performance.

Salus, meanwhile, plans to build further courses in 2023, which will also support its objective of making hazardous environments safer workplaces.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts